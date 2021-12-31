Singer Burna Boy has sparked reactions on social media after taking to his page with a short post about lies

According to the Grammy-winning musician, people who talk too much often tend to have lies in their stories

Burna Boy’s post comes just a few hours after Davido talked about how much he made in 2021 and fans think there’s a connection

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has gotten tongues rolling in the online community after sharing a cryptic message on his Instastory channel.

The Twice as Tall crooner didn’t say a lot but his post was directed at people who talk too much.

Burna Boy writes about lies hours after Davido said he made N13 Billion in 2021

Source: Instagram

According to Burna Boy, such individuals tend to include lies in their stories. In his words:

"Plenty talk, na lie lie full inside."

Reactions

Burna Boy's post came just a few hours after Davido talked about raking in about N13 billion in 2021.

Some social media users insinuated that Burna's post was an indirect shade to the 30BG musician.

Read comments sighted online below:

eric_dessy said:

"Na only mumu go say no be Davido Burnaboy dey refer to so. ."

simply_ebony11 said:

"E wan shade davido lol odogwu rest."

official_lexander said:

"He is talking to Davido about him saying he made 22.3 m dollar in 2021."

derb_e1 said:

"At this point, it's safe to say Burna is stalking David bcs this is giving "OBSESSED"."

btbaudio said:

"If u want to say something, say with your full chest... stop going around the corners ."

fashiondoctor19 said:

"Burna if you talking to someone, do it with your full chest."

Burna Boy pushes fan off the stage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of Burna Boy’s encounter with a fan at his recent concert surfaced online and stirred reactions.

The video captured the moment he pushed an overzealous fan who tried to join him while he was performing on stage.

Social media users had different things to say about the exchange with some noting that the young man isn’t aware of Burna’s ‘terms and condition’.

