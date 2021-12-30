Charly Boy is not buying the idea of Christians going for cross over nights and he has shared his views on social media

The entertainer said asked the significance of cross over nights and whether it is stated anywhere in th bible

The also predicted that year 2022 will be rugged until President Buhari leaves office before Nigerians could cross over

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Charly Boy is willing to know the significance of crossover nights and asked whether it has any impact on the coming year.

The veteran media man shared a congregation video of christins praising God on his Instagram page and shared his views about it.

Charly Boy on crossover nights. Credit: @areafada1

Source: Instagram

He questioned whether the cross over nigh has any magical or physical purpose:

"What exactly is the significance of cross over night? Is it stated anywhere in the bible ? Apart from the fact that its a time to worship God is there any other magical or physical purpose?"

Charley Boy also wondered the level of assurances christians get from pastors at crossover nights and declared that Nigerians are not crossing over until Buhari leaves office.

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Charley Boy's comments about crossover nights, most of them agreed with him.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Sheila_sayz:

"Laugh in Oguta. Compliments of the season sir. I will be in plot sleeping I’m very sure. Lol."

Eeefyike:

"Delusions Happy New Year in advance darling."

Gboyega_adeyemo:

"Religion has blindfolded us in africa. Infact, we need a very strong institution that can liberate people from their gullibility. I go crossover in my house tomorrow. God dey everywhere!"

Babadee88"

"Religion don blind them."

Petit.jennie:

"You have a point ooo."

Luciano_101:

"Bitter truth if u like cross over on top alter , if u don't work on urself physically , no show."

Charly Boy attacks Pastor Ibiyemi for calling out Daddy Freeze

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Ibiyemi was called out by popular Nigerian figues Charly Boy and Reno Omokri.

The individuals called out the cleric for launching a verbal attack on media personality, Daddy Freeze.

Charley Boy vowed to stay on the cleric matter if he kept coming after Daddy Freeze while Omokri reminded the cleric that even Jesu Chirst did not react when he was insulted.

