Award-winning Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has uploaded an adorable video capturing priceless moments with her son to mark the boy's birthday.
Jayden Safo turned a new age on Friday, December 17, and his mother released the heartwarming video accompanied by a touching message in celebration of his special day.
The video shows nostalgic moments of the mother-son duo having fun during trips outside the country.
Sweet birthday message
Captioning the clip to mark Jayden's special day, the actress showered her son with accolades, describing him as intelligent, smart, humble, and ever-delightful.
She wrote:
"I hope as you grow older, the days come easy and the moments pass slow, and each road leads you where you want to go. And, if you're faced with a choice, and you have to choose, I hope you choose the one that means the most to you ...
"I hope you know I love you and want all the best things for you. God bless you, and may you find God’s grace in all that you do. Happy birthday @jaydenksafo I love you."
Scores of Ghanaians, including famous personalities, have shared uplifting compliments and birthday wishes to celebrate Jayden.
Reactions
British-Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Dentaa, said:
''Happy birthday handsome.''
Actress Beverly_afaglo said:
''Beautiful message from mama ❤️❤️ HBD Jay.''
Ejikeasiegbu said:
''Awww, happy birthday son.''
Teetuzbuildingcontractor commented:
''Wishing your Handsome Big Boy Many More years to come#HBD to him.''
Source: Legit Nigeria