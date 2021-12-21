Actress Regina Daniels has dedicated a special post to her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko, on the occasion of his birthday

The mother of one heaped sweet words of endearment on her wealthy husband as she likened him to nature

Regina's post was accompanied by a set of 'muddied' family photos and fans, colleagues joined her in wishing the celebrant well

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels didn't mince her words in a beautiful post dedicated to her darling husband, Ned Nwoko, on the occasion of his birthday.

The actress' hubby turned a new age on Tuesday, December 21, and the woman lovingly celebrated him after his heart.

Regina Daniels shares cute family photos to celebrate her husband's birthday. Photo: Regina Daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina drew inspiration for her post from the environment as she liked her hubby to nature. According to her, nature is the perfect synonym for Nwoko. She highlighted some of his endearing qualities.

In her words:

"If there'd be a synonymous word to describe a great soul such as yours then it should be Nature! Nature is beautiful at all time! Favorable to us and difficult on us sometimes. I guess that's why it's called nature! your love towards us cannot be measured!"

Regina went on to extend heartfelt gratitude to the father of her child as she wished him a happy birthday celebration.

The birthday post was accompanied by a set of 'muddied' pictures of Regina, her son and the celebrant of the day, Ned.

See her post below:

Fans join her to celebrate

The comment section was filled with birthday wishes from fans and colleagues. Read what some of them had to say below:

daddyfreeze:

"Bless his day"

kanayo.o.kanayo

"Happy birthday Prince"

chitaoxe1

"Happy birthday to ur husband more life sir Amen"

granular_official

"My birthday mate. Happy birthday to us"️

