Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, recently met Tiwa Savage at an event and he showed her love

The Cash App crooner said words of prayers for Tiwa and even advised her during their short meeting as they hugged

Tiwa also bowed to greet the budding artiste as she agreed to take his advice and fans have reacted

Top Nigerian female singer Tiwa Savage’s meeting with rising artiste, Bella Shmurda, has caused a buzz online for different reasons.

In the clip making the rounds online, Tiwa and Bella were spotted sharing pleasantries after meeting at an event.

Bella Shmurda gave Tiwa Savage a very big hug after meeting the Somebody’s Son crooner. Not stopping there, the Cash App singer also said words of prayers for the top female star.

The young man prayed for God to bless Tiwa Savage and wished her more success. Shmurda further advised the female star not to be afraid.

On the other hand, Tiwa said amen to Bella Shmurda’s prayers for her. She was even spotted bowing respectfully to greet the younger singer.

See the video below:

Fans’ reactions

A number of internet users had a lot to say about the brief exchange between Tiwa Savage and Bella Shmurda. While some people were surprised that Tiwa bowed to greet the younger singer, others were amused that Shmurda was trying to give his senior colleague advice.

Read some of their comments below:

Patrick_austine_:

“I no understand sha Bella won motivate mama.”

__Dreal__sayo:

“Did tiwa just bowed fr Bella? Ahbi na my eyes Dey pain me?”

Omotayosugar:

“Did I just hear “Mama himself” ♀️.”

T_omotoyosi:

“Tiwa is so sweet ❤️.”

Bigfamux:

“Bella is chilly and hugging the big girls I hailoooo.”

Debdambaby:

“Tiwa so humble and sweet ❤️❤️.”

Cjazter:

“Na wetin the industry need be this! Na all this fight and dragging hear and dear.”

Nice one.

Nigerians pick Tiwa Savage as best female singer ahead of Tems, Yemi Alade

Another productive year is coming to an end in the ever-interesting Nigerian entertainment industry and fans sure had nice times during the outgoing year.

The dramas, the jams, the vibes just name it, it has been an entertaining year for people who love vibes and good music.

Legit.ng conducted a poll on the best female musician in 2021 between Tiwa Savage, Ayrastarr, Yemi Alade, and Tems. Interestingly most of them voted for the Somebody's Son crooner.

