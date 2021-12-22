Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham stands out as one of the actresses who had an amazing year in the entertainment industry

The movie star featured in some of the biggest releases of 2021 and she also managed to shatter box office records with her own production

Ghost and The Tout Too, Prophetess feature in a list of top movies that made the movie star smile to the bank this year

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham is no doubt one of the most sought after talents in the movie industry and this is evident in how producers often want her to be a part of their projects.

It, therefore, comes as no surprise that the actress had an eventful year that saw her doing what she loves the most and smiling to the bank while at it.

Apart from lending herself to high-budget movie productions, the actress also released her much-anticipated Ghost and The Tout Too movie.

Upon its release, the star-studded comedy received heavy criticisms but it didn't stop people from trooping to the cinema and making it one of the biggest films of the year.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of financially rewarding movies that the actress featured in this year.

1. Ghost and The Tout Too

Abraham enlisted colleagues Mercy Johnson, Lateef Adedimeji among others for the film which was a second reboot. The movie reportedly raked in over N134 million at the box office.

2. Prophetess

Although not her movie this time around, Abraham was the lead actress in Niyi Akinmolayan's Prophetess movie. It was another box office smash that secured the actress with cool cash.

3. Listening Ears

The Nollywood actress launched her YouTube channel in 2021 and the first project was a self-directed film. The movie racked more than 200k views in just 48 hours of release and it went on to become one of her highest-earning films on the platform.

4. Aki and Pawpaw reloaded

The actress will be smiling into the year 2022 as the Aki and Pawpaw reloaded film is expected to hit the cinemas in just a few days.

5. Ago Alago

In November, the actress and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, came together for another YouTube movie that saw them earning millions in streaming revenue.

There is no denying that the actress put in the work in 2021 and she was handsomely rewarded for her efforts. Congratulations Toyin!

