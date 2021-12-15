BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, JMK, has caused a buzz online after revealing her heart desire

The reality show star made it known that she suddenly has the urge to have her own child immediately

Internet users reacted to her post in funny ways with some of them telling her kids are expensive

BBNaija Season 6 star, Jumoke Adedoyin popularly called JMK has revealed that she wants to be a mother.

Taking to her Twitter page, the former Shine Ya Eye housemate made it known that she suddenly wants a child of her own.

BBNaija's JMK says she wants a child immediately. Photos: @ms_jmk

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, JMK noted with an urgency that she wanted the child as soon as possible.

In her words:

“Why do I suddenly want a child of my own?! Like I want one nowwww!”

See her post below:

Internet users react

JMK’s post about wanting a child of her own was met with mixed reactions from fans. While some people were amused, others said she knows what needs to be done to get one.

Read some of their comments below:

Cavaroush:

"Just say you want a man talk to us directly don't go through the corners."

Edelifuu:

"You know what to do nah. Y informing us."

Simplydara2:

"Help me tell her say pampers don cost sha."

Pat__julius:

"Baby mama loading."

Beautybyflora__:

"Abi you don belle."

Interesting.

JMK returns to social media

The Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemate recently made her very first post since she lost her personal belongings in a fire incident at her home.

The curvaceous reality star posted some photos of herself looking drop-dead gorgeous in denim pants and corset garb that did justice to her stunning physique.

The organza-sleeved corset top paired with the high-waisted ripped denim pants was the perfect ensemble to bring out the right amount of pizzazz.

JMK reportedly had a fire accident recently and she lost some of her valuables to the unfortunate incident.

An unknown lady on social media revealed that the reality star lost her certificates, clothes, and her phones to fire.

Noting that the incident was heartbreaking, the lady, however, stated that the BBNaija star is fine. The lady who shared the news did not give further details about the fire incident.

