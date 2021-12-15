BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes winner, Whitemoney, and fellow housemate Pere were recently spotted hanging out together

From indications, the BBNaija reality stars met up to discuss business without other ex-housemates in attendance

The video sparked reactions online with some people mentioning how Whitemoney had promised to work with Pere during their time in Big Brother’s house

Contrary to what rival fans may think, former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Whitemoney and Pere are on good terms.

Just recently, a video surfaced on social media showing a linkup between the Shine Ya Eyes reality stars.

There is no bad blood between Whitemoney and Pere. Photo: @peregbiofficial/@whitemoney

Source: Instagram

From indications, Whitemoney was already at the venue of the meet up before he was joined by his colleague.

A portion of the video saw Whitemoney announcing Pere’s arrival before they exchanged handshakes and pleasantries.

The meeting appeared to have been between the two as other members of the BBNaija 6 set were not seen.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions to video of Whitemoney and Pere

onyility said:

"When Whitemoney told pere they will run things outside the house. Y’all thought he was blabbing. I hope you see my favorite saying facts."

joelnice6 said:

"Hahahah, thank God say I love them both #Letlovelead#"

elrose_cakes said:

"Fans in potopoto This set of BBNaija housemates have refused to be used by fans and l like it wm and General Pere much love from a Liquorlion."

zioncassandra said:

"I love men eh, they don't keep malice atall, till now Mercy, Tacha, Nengi, Ceec, Alex have not reconciled."

beauty_atabs said:

"WM fans especially hating on Pere when they are both cool. U will always be in the mud. Keep fighting just because we dont like selense music."

chatwithchidi2000 said:

"But white money told him in the house, that they will definitely work on some projects outside the house."

Source: Legit