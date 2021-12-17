Filmmaker, Richard Sylvanus, has been nabbed by police officers over alleged impersonation of actress Regina Daniels

The individual was accused of opening fake YouTube, Gmail accounts and obtaining money from unsuspecting victims under false pretence

Sylvanus was arrested after the movie star’s lawyer brought the matter to the attention of police officers in Abuja

An Abuja-based filmmaker identified as Richard Sylvanus has met with his waterloo after landing in the police net over a case of alleged impersonation.

Independent reports that the filmmaker allegedly impersonated Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, by operating fake YouTube and Gmail accounts with her name.

Slyvanus was also alleged to have obtained money from unsuspecting victims up to the tune of N1 million while impersonating Daniels.

The same media reports that the filmmaker was arrested by officers of the law in Abuja after Daniels’ lawyer brought the matter forward.

Confirming Slyvannus’ arrest, spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, was quoted to have said:

“Sylvanus is in our custody. The police swung into action after getting a tip-off. He defrauded unsuspecting members of the public with an email, reginadanielsblasterjnr@gmail.com, and a YouTube account he opened to impersonate Regina Daniels.

Adeh explained that there is no connection between Daniels and the accounts used to perpetrate the fraudulent acts.

