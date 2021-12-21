Toyin Abraham's hubby, Kolawole Ajeyemi keeps doing endearing things for his wife that gets the fans gushing over him

The actor on his Instagram page shared a video of the awe-inspiring moment he gifted Toyin's mum a car

The old woman prayed for and thanked him profusely as she held him before inviting him into the house

Nollywood actor and Toyin Abraham's husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi shared a heartwarming video with fans on Instagram.

The video captured the moment his mother-in-law held him out of excitement as she thanked and prayed for him for buying her a car.

Kolawole Ajeyemi puts a big smile on his mother-in-law's face Photo credit: @kolawoleajeyemi

Toyin's mum held her son-in-law in a warm embrace before inviting him into the house.

The actor captioned the post with an appreciation message to Toyin's mum whom he also tagged as his second mother.

"Mummy, You're such an important part of our lives and we love you so so much (Iya kola second) You are not my mother in-law but my mother. Thank you ma."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

tokecares:

"This is beautiful."

eye_on_classic_design84:

"It's the pure joy for me."

remboiz:

"You are surrounded by beautiful women daddy IRE."

mideysecrets:

"God bless you for being a good man to your wife and family. Greater heights in Jesus name."

gosocialcaretv.uk:

"This man is a man of honour. God bless you."

adedayo599:

"He’s such a cool guy. The only reward Toyin got from God. Hmmmm such a perfect man anyone could dream of. God protection over your family in Jesus Name."

foye_bibii:

"Toyin, you are very lucky.. May Almighty God continue to the foundation and pillars of your home."

Toyin Abraham praises her husband

Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, marked her 20th year on stage on December 9 and it was a star-studded event.

Toyin Abraham was among the long list of celebrities who showed up to celebrate their colleague and she got to appreciate her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, more at the event.

The actress explained that her hubby refused to let them leave the party even when it was getting late, and advised her not to leave the people she was friends with simply because she is now married.

