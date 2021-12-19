Big Brother Naija 2021 winner, Whitemoney, recently attended a party in the company of Ultimate Love star, Rosie

A video that shows both of them together has since surfaced on social media, sparking dating rumours

Recall Rosie had emerged co-winner of the matchmaking show with Kachi but they broke up months after

It appears there might be something sweet brewing between Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, and co-winner of Ultimate Love, Rosie, if a recent video is anything to go by.

The two reality stars were seen attending a party in Abuja together and this has got social media users talking.

The stars showing up together have sparked reactions online. Photo credit: Whitemoney, @officiallrosie

In a video shared by @sabiradio, Whitemoney can be seen with an arm around Rosie the way a man would protect his lover.

While Whitemoney is seen in a deep blue outfit with Rosie is seen in a white dress.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

The video has since got people talking with the majority of them believing that something is actually going on between the two stars.

Chrck out some comments below:

jenspicy_cakes:

"I thought Rosie was engaged to Ruggedman o, abi they no dey together again or did something happen?. Just asking o."

tessglitz:

"Seems they are dating."

joym_aryln:

"They are dating."

babyii___g:

"They are really dating."

adesuwaaa___:

"The way he’s holding her. As an Igbo man, yup."

nubian_blogger:

"Eeeii. So they are dating ? Because this isn’t the first these two have pulled up to an event together . Let me ship"

cat3rr:

"Whitemoney likes women with kids. Provided he’s happy."

Whitemoney talks relationship status

A while ago, Whitemoney got people talking following a radio interview.

The reality star - who is currently on his media tour - spoke about the growing number of women who have been asking him out ever since he shot into the limelight.

Whitemoney who revealed that he has been single since 2015, also added that his time in Biggie's house taught him how to talk to and understand women better.

He may have been simply sharing the current situation of things in his love life but it appears internet users were not having it as many of them have - through their comments - tagged him as boastful.

