Big Brother Naija 2021 winner, Whitemoney, has opened up about his relationship status in a recent interview

According to the Shine Ya Eyes star, a lot of women have been asking him out ever since his victory on the reality show

Several Nigerians have reacted to the new, many of whom, through their comments, have tagged him boastful and proud

The winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Season 6, Hazel Onou who is popularly called Whitemoney, recently got people talking following a radio interview.

The interview has sparked mixed reactions Photo credit: Hazel Onou (@whitemoney_)

The reality star - who is currently on his media tour - spoke about the growing number of women who have been asking him out ever since he shot into the limelight.

Whitemoney who revealed that he has been single since 2015, also added that his time in Biggie's house taught him how to talk to and understand women better.

"My singleness is now worse since I got out of the house because every woman now tells me, ‘Oh Whitemoney, you know I’ve been there for you. So if there’s love in the market, I’ll buy it. I have been single since 2015, and I’ve never had a girlfriend or any serious relationship since then. My time on the Big Brother Naija show helped me learn how to talk to and know women more and better.”

Reactions

Whitemoney may have been simply sharing the current situation of things in his love life but it appears internet users were not having it as many of them have - through their comments - tagged him as boastful.

See some reactions below:

misschidel:

"U don start now abino let Nigerians vex for u oooo better rest."

omarianah:

"It's too early abeg rest ... "

____blessin:

"Money never reach house gate,mouth don Dey leak "

drpenking:

"You are cute White but believe me it’s not you these daughters of Eve are asking out, it’s the 30 Million."

fer.an.mi:

"White we love you but you would rest small before u start clouting."

etr3ple:

"Its your money that is bin asked out. That's what they want"

official_packsoncouture:

"Real colour is gradually surfacing "

modulux_collections:

" what are you now feeling like."

ugegbe2:

"You get sense, sabi cook, humble then come get money Woman go dey drag you my brother"

kxngrivo:

"They want ur 90m... if u loose guard na night bus u go use go home town "

