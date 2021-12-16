BBNaija’s Cross was among those who showed up at singer Joeboy’s concert and he gave an electrifying performance

The ex-Shine Ya Eyes housemate performed dance stunts on stage that made the audience scream in excitement

Cross’ video surfaced on social media with more fans, supporters heaping accolades on his stage performance

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Cross, is taking his music journey serious as he recently performed again at singer Joeboy’s concert in Lagos.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Cross stormed the stage and treated the audience to an electrifying performance.

BBNaija's Cross delivers dance stunts at Joeboy's concert. Photo: @crossda_boss

The BBNaija star got the audience cheering as he showed off some impressive dance stunts at the event.

Cross in his usual fashion was not steady on stage as he kept jumping from one end to another and it all made for an enjoyable time for those who watched him.

Some of his fans in the audience also brought out their mobile phones to capture the moment.

Check out the video as sighted online below:

Fans hail Cross

Fans of the reality star who were not present at the venue showered accolades on him and pointed out how he seems to be getting better with every new performance.

Read comments below:

cros.s7555 said:

"Cross is doing so well I'm proud of him."

fantegirl said:

"Cross my baby, you make me proud, so proud."

iam_omonike said:

"Like play, like play, cross is turning this energy thing into money o love to see more."

divabarbie3 said:

"Boss's!!..cross!!!..you are my star boy!!."

nelson_silva411 said:

"My big baby someone hold me please am a proud girlfriend."

cros.s7555 said:

"Everywhere you turn this December you see Cross doing what he loves❤️❤️❤️ link up."

Cross, Liquorose perform at One Africa Music Festival in Dubai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija stars Liquorose and Cross took the audience by surprise at the OAMF stage in Dubai as they both took turns to perform.

Cross appeared slightly intoxicated as he delivered an energetic performance of his latest music single Feeling Funky.

Liquorose also brought the fire on stage as she gave a brilliant performance alongside some other members of her dance crew.

