Nigerian singer, Queency Benna, has taken to her Instagram page to call out popular blogger, Ubi Franklin, over what he did to her last year

The singer revealed that around December last year Ubi told lies against her and fed people with hate towards her

Queency also dragged Ubi for being an incapable father with a confused profession who judged others for sinning differently

Looks like December is the call out month for a popular talent manager, Ubi Franklin, and singer Queency Benna has joined the list.

The singer, on her Instagram page, shared a photo of Ubi and wrote a piece on how he ruined her life in 2020.

Queency Benna says Ubi Franklin ruined her life Photo credit: @queencybenna

Source: Instagram

You're a clout chaser

Queency revealed that Ubi Franklin portrayed lies and fed different people with hate towards her on social media.

The young lady taunted the blogger with being a clout chaser and a useless man who supports other useless men.

Queency further took a swipe at him for being an incapable father and added that despite all he did, he saw her at Calabar airport and ran away.

She also tagged Ubi a man with a confused profession. She wrote:

"@ubifranklintriplemg Same time last year, you ruined my life by portraying lies and feeding my fellow country men/women with hate towards me. Now how e be? I thought you were mentally capable and perfect in that useless, clout chasing life of yours. Now I totally understand your school of thoughts(low budget blogger ( useless men support useless men). Incapable father, handicap of a man you saw me at the airport in calabar and ran away."

See the post below:

Reactions

gentletee4u:

"I remember how this scandal almost ruined our Queen!"

ennie_leonards:

"Today is Ubi’s day."

officialmickymessiah:

"Nne it seems you still love this guy, Nawaoo I thought you are married now, move on and forget everything."

jesutitomi:

"My guy is clearly living his life irrespective of his so called profession. Biko leave my oga alone and do ya thang."

Source: Legit.ng News