Funke Akindele: Luxury Car Purchase, Omo Ghetto Launch, 10 Photos, Videos Summarise Actress’ 2021
- Nollywood actress Funke Akindele had an amazing 2021 and this is evident in how much of her life she shared with fans on social media
- The movie star and her husband added new cars to their garage and also scored the record for one of the biggest movies of the year
- Legit.ng has compiled 10 photos, videos that summarise what the year 2021 looked like for the Jenifa actress
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello is yet to show her fans and supporters the face of her kids but this doesn’t mean she’s a social media recluse.
Like previous years, Funke kept her online community updated on social media with major wins and even some challenges she battled with.
All in all, there’s no denying that she and her family members had nothing short of an amazing 2021.
8 times actress Toyin Abraham got fans talking over her outfits to top events, owambe parties and more
Legit.ng has compiled some photos, videos highlighting some proud moments of the actress over the course of the year. Check them out below:
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
1. Funke and JJC celebrate 5th wedding anniversary
The Nollywood lovebirds were heartily congratulated in August as they marked five years of being married. Funke and JJC released beautiful pictures that got many gushing.
2. Actress hits 13 million IG followers
Funke celebrated amassing a total of 13 million fans and followers on Instagram in June. The actress currently has 14.4 million IG followers.
3. Omo Ghetto hits number 1 on Netflix
The actress' film, Omo Ghetto: The Saga debuted on movie streaming platform, Netflix. At the time, it occupied the number one spot on the platform.
4. Most popular actress award
In June, Funke emerged as the winner of The Net's Most Popular Actress award. She shared the good news online and many congratulated her.
5. Luxury car purchase
After a successful run of their Omo Ghetto movie, Funke and her husband rewarded themselves with brand new cars. Many were happy for the hardworking couple.
6. Valentine in style
The Jenifa film star and her husband didn't miss out on 2021's Valentine's Day celebration. Funke marked the occasion with a special video post dedicated to her man.
7. Interview with Chude Jideonwo
The actress had a revealing sit-down interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo. Funke revealed personal information that left many in awe of her strength.
8. Omo Ghetto named biggest Nollywood release of all time
In February, Funke's Omo Ghetto film racked in more awards. It was named the biggest Nollywood release of all time.
9. Jenifa's 14th anniversary
The actress celebrated the 14th anniversary of her TV character, Jenifa, in November. She thanked her fans for sticking with the hilarious character.
10. Stepping into 2021 in style
Eniola Badmus shows off lovely hall decor of her 20 yrs on stage party, shares clips of acting journey so far
It's no surprise that the actress had a beautiful 2021. A video posted by the actress on the first day of the year saw her wishing herself and others well.
We wish her a more amazing 2022!
Funke Akindele speaks about working hard
Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele-Bello took to her Instagram Story to share her thoughts about working hard.
In the post, the actress and filmmaker revealed that she sometimes wishes she could stop working and just have money to spend.
She, however, concluded by stating that she would never give up even when she feels like it, as the hustle is real.
Source: Legit