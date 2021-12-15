Nollywood actress Funke Akindele had an amazing 2021 and this is evident in how much of her life she shared with fans on social media

The movie star and her husband added new cars to their garage and also scored the record for one of the biggest movies of the year

Legit.ng has compiled 10 photos, videos that summarise what the year 2021 looked like for the Jenifa actress

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello is yet to show her fans and supporters the face of her kids but this doesn’t mean she’s a social media recluse.

Like previous years, Funke kept her online community updated on social media with major wins and even some challenges she battled with.

Funke Akindele 2021 summarised in 10 photos, videos. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

All in all, there’s no denying that she and her family members had nothing short of an amazing 2021.

Legit.ng has compiled some photos, videos highlighting some proud moments of the actress over the course of the year. Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

1. Funke and JJC celebrate 5th wedding anniversary

The Nollywood lovebirds were heartily congratulated in August as they marked five years of being married. Funke and JJC released beautiful pictures that got many gushing.

2. Actress hits 13 million IG followers

Funke celebrated amassing a total of 13 million fans and followers on Instagram in June. The actress currently has 14.4 million IG followers.

3. Omo Ghetto hits number 1 on Netflix

The actress' film, Omo Ghetto: The Saga debuted on movie streaming platform, Netflix. At the time, it occupied the number one spot on the platform.

4. Most popular actress award

In June, Funke emerged as the winner of The Net's Most Popular Actress award. She shared the good news online and many congratulated her.

5. Luxury car purchase

After a successful run of their Omo Ghetto movie, Funke and her husband rewarded themselves with brand new cars. Many were happy for the hardworking couple.

6. Valentine in style

The Jenifa film star and her husband didn't miss out on 2021's Valentine's Day celebration. Funke marked the occasion with a special video post dedicated to her man.

7. Interview with Chude Jideonwo

The actress had a revealing sit-down interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo. Funke revealed personal information that left many in awe of her strength.

8. Omo Ghetto named biggest Nollywood release of all time

In February, Funke's Omo Ghetto film racked in more awards. It was named the biggest Nollywood release of all time.

9. Jenifa's 14th anniversary

The actress celebrated the 14th anniversary of her TV character, Jenifa, in November. She thanked her fans for sticking with the hilarious character.

10. Stepping into 2021 in style

It's no surprise that the actress had a beautiful 2021. A video posted by the actress on the first day of the year saw her wishing herself and others well.

We wish her a more amazing 2022!

Funke Akindele speaks about working hard

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele-Bello took to her Instagram Story to share her thoughts about working hard.

In the post, the actress and filmmaker revealed that she sometimes wishes she could stop working and just have money to spend.

She, however, concluded by stating that she would never give up even when she feels like it, as the hustle is real.

Source: Legit