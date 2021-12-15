Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has blamed his long fingernails for constantly making grammatical mistakes

The controversial socialite noted that his mistakes don’t make him a dumb person because he graduated with a 2:2 from Unilag

Bobrisky also boasted about being richer than most first class graduates and fans have reacted to his posts

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has now addressed why he makes a lot of grammatical mistakes on social media.

Taking to his Snapchat stories, the effeminate personality blamed his mistakes on his long artificial nails. According to him, it is not easy to type with them.

Bobrisky has bragged about being richer than first class graduates. Photos: @Bobrisky222 / Snapchat

Not stopping there, Bobrisky went further to prove to people that he is educated. The crossdresser claimed that he graduated with a second class lower grade from the University of Lagos.

In his usual Bobrisky style, the crossdresser went ahead to gloat about making more money and being richer than first class graduates.

Bob also noted that he studied Accounting at the university and said it is the reason he likes money a lot.

See his posts below:

Social media reactions

Legit.ng has gathered some comments from Nigerians in reaction to Bobrisky's post. Read some of them below:

Ms.yutie:

"Lie no dey tire bobrisky?"

Made_of_blackkk:

"Did Shim say faculty of business administration? Wt*F!"

Tiwa.o:

"Accounting is under business admin in Unilag I finished in insurance and we are all under business administration ... bob was in accounting but I am not so sure he wasn’t sent away in his final year."

Bella.modela:

"Lie to us Bob we are you mattresses ."

Mamabe55:

"Lie will kee this one."

Keeping__up___with_kachi:

"Ahhhhhhhh bob risky find peace ijn."

Hmm.

James Brown accuses Bob of lying

Controversial crossdresser James Brown has once again decided to drag his senior colleague and one time godmother, Bobrisky.

In a video sighted on Instagram, Brown disclosed that he saw Bob's snapchat video where he claimed to have spent about N75m on just hair and makeup.

James who marvelled at the magnanimity of the lie asked if Bobrisky does not get tired of lying to everyone.

He added that he also does hair and makeup so there is no way the effeminate celebrity would have spent such a ridiculous amount.

