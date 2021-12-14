Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has replied to a lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana

Olunloyo blasted Falana on Twitter after he asked the police to question her over her comments on Sylvester Oromoni’s death

The journalist called Falana a ‘human left clout lawyer’ and told him to do his work and leave her to do hers

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has reacted to a popular lawyer, Femi Falana’s take that she should be questioned by the police.

Olunloyo had claimed in viral audio that the late Dowen College’s Sylvester Oromoni had agreed to join a cult and to also be beaten and drink engine oil as part of the initiation process.

Kemi Olunloyo replies Femi Falana. Photos: @kemiolunloyo @hotgist9ja

Source: Instagram

Falana, the lawyer representing the Oromoni family in the case, then noted that Olunloyo needed to answer questions on her comments about late Sylvester.

Kemi Olunloyo reacts

Not long after Falana shared his take, Olunloyo once again took to Twitter and with a reply for the human rights lawyer.

According to her, he is a human left clout lawyer who needs to do his work and let her do hers. Olunloyo also added that she had more shocking details to spill about Sylvester’s demise.

See her post below:

Internet users react

Nigerians on social media were of the opinion that Olunloyo only wanted attention and should be ignored. Read some of their comments below.

l.tobiloba:

“The fact that we’re given her so much attention is what’s upsetting me. She’s clearly clout chasing, if irritation was a person.”

Coxie_thebrand:

“You’re the clout chaser aunty Kemi.”

Misschidel:

“If useless is a person is that kemi. Thankful that she’s not related to me.”

Talkdatalkpodcast:

“She needs to go to jail again.”

Hurlyburly_novels:

“Parent of those behind his death is sponsoring this woman to spin the narrative.”

Biodunstephen:

“This woman is having a laff. She needs to go back and pick what she left in prison.”

Hmm.

Activist Adetoun vows to beat up Kemi Olunloyo

Kemi Olunloyo has continued to attract threats over her comment on Dowen College’s Sylvester Oromoni’s death.

Popular Nigerian activist, Adetoun, made a promise to beat up Olunloyo in a video she shared on social media.

In the clip, Adetoun confronted Olunloyo via a phone call and blasted her for making claims about Sylvester’s death.

