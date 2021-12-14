Ikoyi registry in Lagos is a favourite choice for people who want to get married the legal way even though there are other options

A post however made it to social media, claiming that marriages held at the facility have been declared illegal and invalid

Popular singer, Banky W, who had gone to the registry with his wife Adesua dropped a hilarious comment on the post as he called the actress his baby mama

For most people, getting married the legal way can only happen in Ikoyi registry, Lagos, as they see it as the most valid venue even though other registries exist in the state.

Ikoyi registry is reportedly packed every week with families and lovers hoping to tie the knot, but it looks like their hopes have just been dashed.

Banky W says Adesua is his baby mama Photo credit: @bankywellington

Source: Instagram

Invalid marriages

In a post sighted online, a page alleged that marriages conducted at the Ikoyi registry have been declared illegal and invalid.

Nigerian singer, Banky W, legally married his actress wife, Adesua Etomi, at the registry and he took to his Twitter page to react to the news.

The Jo crooner who found the post both funny and ridiculous noted that in the light of the new development, his wife who he has a son with is now just his baby mama.

His post read:

"So therefore @AdesuaEtomiW hey "baby mama"

See the post below:

Nigerians react

________achabee17:

"Wey plenty people go still go this Thursday sef. Lool."

kvng_onyin:

"Since dem no recognize the court wedding, na to turn baby mama."

pamiciousclothins:

"Na em be say I'm illegally married to my husband legally. Let them getat jor."

sandra_benneth:

"What are you guys telling me bayi? After 2kids, Jesus!"

brownie_iny:

"I know some people that left Ibadan registry to marry at Ikoyi o, so they can take pictures at this signpost chai!"

itz_sandracynthia:

"Shey me I’m now a baby mama too."

Banky W is more romantic, patient, and a better cook

Banky W and his wife, Adesua, engaged themselves in a beautiful question and answer session.

It interested fans to know that Banky W is more romantic, patient, quick to apologise and a better cook than Adesua.

As expected, Adesua is the one that takes longer to dress up in the morning and she is more stubborn than Banky.

