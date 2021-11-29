Comedian and skit maker Broda Shaggi recently had a close shave with getting mobbed on the streets of Sierra Leone

The Nigerian star appeared to have taken to the streets hoping that people in the country wouldn’t recognise him

However, a video making the rounds on social media captured the moment he was discovered and had to take to his heels

Just like the PSquare brothers, Nigerian comedian and skit maker Samuel Perry aka Broda Shaggi also spent the last weekend in Sierra Leone.

The Nigerian entertainer seemed to have downplayed his influence in the country as he decided to take to the streets in the country without disguise.

Fans recognise Broda Shaggi on streets of Sierra Leone. Photo: @brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng sighted a video on social media that captured the moment Broda Shaggi was discovered at a market area where he made an appearance.

Even though the comic star wore dark shades, people on the streets were quick to take note of him and they wasted no time in trying to get close.

Broda Shaggi was forced to take to his heels as a crowd of fans grew and they tried to get pictures of him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from fans

Some social media users who reacted noted that the Nigerian entertainer probably thought he wouldn't be recognised.

Read comments below:

gina_morenike2 said:

"Wahala when you think you can disguise and walk freely outside your country."

tife_collections_ said:

"Wahala Be like Fans He probably thought they won’t recognize him much E shock am."

koladehughes said:

"Shaggi is very dramatic see as he dey run sef."

makkavellah said:

"He even dy run like weyrey."

ogesnazzy said:

"Nigerian actors are very popular in siera leone and liberia especially destiny etiko , regina daniels, and big brother naija stars , just enter a shop and if they find out you are naija person they will start asking you about them."

Broda Shaggi meets his mini Shaggi

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that a new kid called Mini Shaggi who acts and talks like his popular older version, Broda Shaggi, joined the comedy sector.

The kid met with Broda Shaggi and they displayed their identical talents in a new skit that went viral.

Their combination and style ignited reactions from comedy fans who believe the little boy will soon become another star.

