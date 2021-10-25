A new kid called Mini Shaggi who acts and talks like his popular older version, Broda Shaggi, has joined the comedy sector

The kid met with Broda Shaggi and they displayed their identical talents in a new skit that is billed to go viral

Their combination and style have ignited reactions from comedy fans who believe the little boy will soon become another star

Popular Nigerian online comedian, Brodda Shaggi, is celebrating a younger version of himself called Mini Shaggi.

The comedians who share identical styles decided to team up for a new skit that is billed to be interesting to their fans.

Broda Shaggi meets Mini Shaggi. Credit: Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef

Source: Facebook

Broda Shaggi and his younger version share an identical style of comic delivery as they met to work together.

A Facebook user, Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef made it known that the little boy was discovered about two months ago and expressed his excitement that he finally met his bigger version.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He shared a video of them together making a skit on his page. Watch below:

Reactions

A number of Broda Shaggi's fans have commented on the video of him and his younger version.

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions, read below:

Bamgboye Adeniyi Emmanuel:

"The boy should carve a niche for himself.. He can't be more original than Shaggy himself."

Itafa Olayemi Olaboye:

"Talents full naija."

Toyyeb Olatunde Versatile:

"What a sudden Adopted child."

Lawrence Dlaw Hassan:

"Olohun I still dey regret say I go school. Ifa calculate all the money wey I spend to acquire this BSC we dey inside my wardrobe so. I for don arrange the money go spend am on top skit. Ajayyyyyyyyy. I for don blo bayi."

Arakunrin Akerele Ayodeji:

"Na God sabi way wey person go follow las laz....good one for Shaggi."

Broda Shaggi says poverty led him into entertainment

Legit.ng earlier reported that the popular comedian opened up on what led him to become a celebrated entertainer.

Broda Shaggi hinted that he moved to Lagos after the demise of his father and started comedy out of hunger.

The comedian who is a Creative Arts graduate also made it known that his aunt took care of him until he graduated from school.

Source: Legit.ng