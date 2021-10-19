Top Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, recently splurged millions on a designer wristwatch

The Patek Philippe timepiece reportedly cost her N79 million and she flaunted it on her social media page

The video went viral online amid news of the singer’s leaked intimate tapes with an unknown man and fans have reacted

Top Nigerian female musician, Tiwa Savage is no doubt a big money spender and she recently spent a fortune on an expensive timepiece.

The music star who is currently embroiled in controversy took to her Instagram page to flaunt her Patek Philippe wristwatch that reportedly cost her N79 million.

Tiwa posted the video of the moment she unveiled the diamond encrusted accessory that was encased in a lovely brown box.

Tiwa Savage flaunts N79 million diamond wristwatch. Photos: @tiwasavage

In the video, the musician simply captioned the post: New wrist alert.

The video of Tiwa Savage’s new wristwatch went viral after news of her intimate tape with an unknown man leaking on social media.

Numerous internet users were of the opinion that the wristwatch was to distract people from the tape while others said she is an unbothered queen.

Queen_olababe:

“Hmmmmm... It’s well. Each and everyone of us loose guard so I don’t blame her. Some guys are just so heartless. Bunch of fools. I wish I can Unwatch. I feel for her ... #istandwithtiwa.”

Nnawuiheee:

“WE MOVE he who is without a sin should cast the first stone. we love you TIWA be strong .”

Brown_kuty:

“Tiwa me I still love you to the moon and back no matter what ❤️❤️.”

I_am_dips:

“ no be wristwatch matter Dey ground lyk dis ooooo hmm .”

___Nola____:

“Abeg I love @tiwasavage with my full chest and I don’t care whatever they are saying, mistakes happen but you’re still my top celebrity regardless .”

_Die_ko_lo_la:

“Better to buy wristwatch than to give all the money to that blackmailer jare.”

Ulomasilver:

“If unbothered was a person .”

Marvin_damee:

“Better to use the money for diamond wristwatch than giving blackmailers cuz those werey no go stop , this would just be for few days and everybody go move on.”

Pepesneh_:

“Damage control.”

Deltarelish:

“Y’all really expect her to be bothered .”

Adewoluolamide:

“Person wey don already talk say she fit release the something herself, then you expect her to be bothered? I'm sure Jam Jam will be fine too when the time comes.... She just needs to start prepping him mentally and emotionally.”

Alayo0702:

“She’s stepping up her game. While others are crying over her leaked tape. People better get sense .”

Snuggleqween:

“The money the blackmailer wanted to chop she owned her sh*t and flexed the cash instead, A Queen and more.”

Unclemaazi:

“Forming unbothered meanwhile e pain her.”

Iam__ayeesha:

“She's bothered, just need a topic to wipe it off.”

Nobody is a saint - Nigerians stand by Tiwa Savage as intimate tape leaks

Tiwa Savage is back in the news and this time, it is because the intimate video she revealed leaked online has been reportedly circulated on social media.

Tiwa had earlier revealed that she was the one in the video and she had been blackmailed by someone who demanded a certain amount in other not to leak the said intimate tape.

The singer who claimed that she was not the least ashamed, refused to part with money and it led to the new development which has taken over social media.

The video all over social media has now got people talking with quite a number of Nigerians extending support for and defending Tiwa Savage.

