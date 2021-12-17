Looking to round off the year with an exclusive music experience? Look no further because, in just 4 days, Wizkid will host only headline show in Nigeria this year, and the first since 2019 at the 2021 Flytime Music Festival. Starboy LIVE promises to be his biggest and best yet.

Mark your calendars, because the Made in Lagos Star returns to his genesis at Lagos’ prestigious Eko Convention Center on Tuesday, December 21st, 2021. Only limited tickets and tables for Starboy LIVE are on sale at Tickets.FlytimeMusicFestival.com.

Following Wizkid’s venture into one of the most successful tours by an African artist and several international music awards and nominations, the Grammy Award-Winning Artist and Global Superstar promises to deliver an electrifying show packed with raw vibes only Lagos City can produce whilst performing his decade-long discography of unique Afrobeats sounds, from ‘Essence’ to ‘Ojuelegba’. The show will include performances from renowned artists connected to Wizkid as well.

Tickets for this exclusive show cost N50,000 per person. To maintain COVID-19 protocols endorsed by the Lagos State Government, admittance to the venue will require proof of vaccination or a valid negative COVID-19 test result among other measures.

STARBOY LIVE is powered by Magicline Films, brought to you by Pepsi, BabaIjebu, Tangerine and STAR Radler and endorsed by the Lagos State Ministry of Health and Lagos State Safety Commission.

STARBOY LIVE will mark Day 1 of the Flytime Music Festival. The 2021 Flytime Music Festival is set to bring together a groundbreaking lineup of rising, contemporary and legendary African and International artists to one Stage, over 4 days - Tuesday, December 21st to Friday, December 24th. The lineup also includes global superstars including Davido, Ne-Yo, Bovi, Lancey Foux, Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, BlaqBonez, Buju, CKAY, Fireboy, Ladipoe, Lojay, Rema, Mayorkun and more.

