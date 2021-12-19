1 Day Until Wizkid’s Only Headline Show in Nigeria this Year

Looking to round off the year with an exclusive music experience? Look no further because tomorrow, Wizkid will host only headline show in Nigeria this year, and first since 2019 at the 2021 Flytime Music Festival. Starboy LIVE promises to be his biggest and best yet.

Photo: Flytime

Source: UGC

Secure your tickets now, because tomorrow, Tuesday, December 21st, 2021, the Made in Lagos Star returns to his genesis at Lagos’ prestigious Eko Convention Center.

Only limited tickets and tables for STARBOY LIVE are on sale at Tickets.FlytimeMusicFestival.com. Tables are also available at The Concierge Company. Email tables@theconciergecompany.net or call 08180222111 or 08148880937 to book.

Tickets for this exclusive show cost N50,000 per person. To maintain COVID-19 protocols endorsed by the Lagos State Government, admittance to the venue will require a proof of vaccination or a valid negative COVID-19 test result among other measures.

STARBOY LIVE is powered by Magicline Films, brought to you by Pepsi, BabaIjebu, Tangerine and STAR Radler and endorsed by the Lagos State Ministry of Health and Lagos State Safety Commission.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

STARBOY LIVE, will mark Day 1 of the Flytime Music Festival. The 2021 Flytime Music Festival is set to bring together a groundbreaking lineup of rising, contemporary and legendary African and International artists to one Stage, over 4 days - Tuesday, December 21st to Friday, December 24th. The lineup includes global superstars including Davido, Ne-Yo, Bovi, Flavour, Simi, Chike, Lancey Foux, Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, BlaqBonez, Buju, CKAY, Fireboy, Ladipoe, Lojay, Rema, Teni, Ruger Mayorkun and more.

Flytime Music Festival has been consistently successful to date, selling out each day and attracting A-List celebrity attendees across Africa including Naomi Campbell, John Boyega and more. The annual music event boasts performances from global stars including Boyz II Men, Megan Thee Stallion, Bobby Brown, Mase, Olamide, Burnaboy, Koffee, Tiwa Savage and many more.

Limited tickets and tables are on sale for this year’s festival at Tickets.FlytimeMusicFestival.com.

For sponsorship and media & PR related inquiries, contact: hello@flytimemusicfestival.com

#FlytimeFest2021 #FlytimeMusicFestival #FMF2021 #Wizkid #STARBOYLIVE

#WizkidConcert #MadeInLagos

Think Concerts.. Think Flytime

[SPONSORED]

Source: Legit