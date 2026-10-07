A senior lecturer at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Dr Matthew Uwuigbe, slumped and died inside a hotel room in Edo State

The incident reportedly occurred after an alleged sexual encounter with a 21-year-old commercial s3x worker at a hotel in the Mosco area of Ekpoma

Edo State Police confirmed three people, including the hotel owner, manager, and the s3x worker, have been arrested as the investigation continues

A senior lecturer at Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, Edo State, Dr Matthew Uwuigbe, died after collapsing in a hotel room following an alleged sexual encounter with a 21-year-old commercial s3x worker, identified as Angela Defa Jacob.

The incident took place on Sunday at a hotel in the Mosco area of Ekpoma, within the Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State. According to reports, Uwuigbe had checked into the hotel with Jacob and died shortly after the encounter.

Police arrest three over the incident

The Spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the development on Tuesday, October 6, saying three people were taken into custody in connection with the death. Those arrested include the hotel owner, the hotel manager, and the s3x worker, Angela Defa Jacob. Investigations are ongoing.

Ikoedem added that Uwuigbe's body had been deposited at the Oriaifo Memorial Hospital mortuary.

University confirms Uwuigbe was a staff member

The Public Relations Officer of Ambrose Alli University, Otunba Mike Ade Aladenika, confirmed that Uwuigbe was employed at the institution. However, Aladenika noted that the incident did not occur on the university's campus and took place outside of the school's jurisdiction.

Ambrose Alli University is a state-owned institution located in Ekpoma, administered by the Edo State Government.

Source: Legit.ng