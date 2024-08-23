NELFUND confirmed receiving an additional ₦50 billion from the EFCC to bolster Nigeria's student loan program, following President Tinubu's directive

The fund described the transfer as a significant step in expanding educational access and praised Tinubu's dedication to advancing the education sector

NELFUND also acknowledged the EFCC's leadership for facilitating the fund transfer, which supports Tinubu's flagship initiative in education

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has confirmed the receipt of an additional ₦50 billion from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement issued on Friday, August 23, by NELFUND's Head of Corporate Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, the organization expressed satisfaction with the fund transfer, highlighting its potential to enhance the student loan program significantly.

NELFUND gets more funds for Nigeria students from EFCC Photo credit: @officialefcc/@Naija_PR

Source: Twitter

Oluwatuyi explained that the disbursement aligns with President Bola Tinubu's directive from his August 4, 2024 address, which instructed the EFCC to allocate the funds to NELFUND to further strengthen educational financing for Nigerian students, The Punch reported.

The statement reads:

"This substantial funding boost marks a pivotal step in the administration's dedication to expanding educational access by providing necessary financial assistance to students nationwide."

Tinubu lauded over move to develop educational sector

NELFUND extended its gratitude to President Tinubu for his steadfast commitment to advancing the education sector and supporting the nation's most vulnerable populations, as reported by Leadership.

The fund praised the President's visionary leadership and his ongoing efforts to secure a prosperous future for Nigerian students and drive the country's socio-economic development.

The organization also acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of the EFCC's leadership, under the chairmanship of Olanipekun Olukoyede, for facilitating the successful transfer of the funds.

The student loan scheme stands as President Tinubu's flagship initiative in the education sector.

