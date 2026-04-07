Nigeria’s Most Peaceful Polytechnic? Anambra CP Reacts to Absence of Cultism, Chaos in Oko Poly
- Anambra CP has praised Federal Polytechnic, Oko, for maintaining peace and nearly eliminating cultism on campus
- The Commissioner attributed the calm environment to the Rector’s leadership, discipline, and deep understanding of the institution
- The Rector welcomed the recognition and pledged continued cooperation to sustain security and harmonious student-staff relations
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The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, on Wednesday, April 1, paid a courtesy call on the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, where he commended the peaceful atmosphere and security existing in the institution.
The Police Commissioner thanked the Rector for ensuring there is peace and security in the polytechnic, while acknowledging that the Polytechnic, as an age-long institution, has produced prominent personalities in the country.
According to him, "This is an institution that has produced very great people, and traditionally, I am in love with the polytechnic."
He attributed the peaceful co-existence and development being witnessed in the federal polytechnic to the Rector’s humility, discipline, focus, and understanding of the internal dynamics of the institution.
CP Orutugu also admitted that Dr. Awuzie has leveraged her knowledge of the polytechnic as Rector appointed from within the school to effectively manage its affairs.
He intimated to the Rector that he was in the polytechnic at the instance of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) to grace their programme.
The CP was accompanied to the Rector's office by the SUG president and some executive members of the students' union government.
The Rector, Dr. Chioma Awuzie, in her response, welcomed the CP to the institution and thanked him for the good work he is doing in the state.
Awuzie, who commended the CP for the cordial relationship existing between his office and the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, assured him of continued co-operation and support by the management of the polytechnic.
The Deputy Rector, Administration, Dr. Ferguson Ezeokafor; the Registrar, Akeem Ayoola; and the Director of Academic Planning, Dr. Kenneth Ezekwe, were present during the visit.
CP addresses Oko Poly's peace, cultism level
In a chat with Legit.ng correspondent, the CP urged the Rector to hold firm to her mode of administration of the polytechnic that has endeared her to the staff and students of the institution, and that has brought uninterrupted peace, security, and harmonious co-existence.
He said, "I am endeared to the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, because of the peace that is reigning supreme here. It is difficult to see an institution of higher learning where students and management don't have rancor from time to time; but it is unheard of here."
"Cultism and antisocial activities, especially violent crimes among students, are almost non-existent here. This, I believe, is due to the Rector's zero tolerance to such activities. So, I commend her and wish her well."
The commissioner further affirmed that some other tertiary institutions across the state are enjoying relative peace without challenges of insecurity, and expressed joy at the development.
Since taking office, CP Orutugu said his efforts have greatly improved security in Anambra. He cited the smooth November 8, 2025, gubernatorial election and a peaceful 2025 Christmas as proof that the state police are performing effectively.
Rector vows continued peace, hails CP’s impact
Also speaking with Legit.ng, the Rector thanked the CP for the visit and his words of encouragement. She assured that she would continue with her good strides to ensure that the relative security and peaceful co-existence continue in the polytechnic.
She equally commended the police commissioner for his giant strides in maintaining order and security in the state.
"Before you came to Anambra state, residents hardly slept with their eyes closed; but now, we can sleep with our eyes closed; kudos to you. You are doing a great job in Anambra state."
Federal Poly Oko ends direct textbook sales
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Federal Polytechnic, Oko, has banned lecturers from selling textbooks directly to students. Rector Dr. Chioma Awuzie, who mandated that all sales go through the official bookshop, warned of disciplinary action.
The move comes after allegations that some lecturers extorted students, linking grades to textbook purchases. The Rector also abolished Course Representatives for textbook sales, leaving only Class Reps authorised.
Source: Legit.ng
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Mokwugo Solomon (Anambra State Correspondent) Anambra's regional correspondent Mokwugwo Solomon is an Editor, Investigative Journalist, and Media Consultant, with a wealth of experience spanning 17 years. He bagged his B/Ed degree in English Education from University of Abuja, now Yakubu Gowon University. After 17 years in various areas of journalism, Mokwugwo Solomon is now the Correspondent of Legit.ng in Anambra State, Nigeria, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. Contact him at: mokwugwosolomon@gmail.com OR: +2348063831036.