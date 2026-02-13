The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Mass Communication programme under the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies has continued to produce exceptional graduates

The classes of 2025 and 2026 recorded seven first-class achievers whose journeys reflected resilience, creativity, and determination

Their collective story highlighted how discipline, community support, and adaptability shaped their success across journalism, public relations, advertising, film, and digital media

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Mass Communication programme, now housed under the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, continued to nurture outstanding talents as the graduating classes of 2025 and 2026 produced seven first-class graduates.

Their stories, shared with TRIBUNE ONLINE, revealed the grit, faith, creativity, and strategies that powered their success.

7 UNILAG First Class Graduates from Mass Communication Share How They Earned Good Results

Source: Getty Images

Balancing Studies with Real-World Demands

The graduates spoke of navigating demanding courses such as Data Analysis (MAS 414) and Reporting the Economy (MAS 323), while recovering from setbacks that included Cs, Ds, and even Fs.

Alongside academics, they managed editorial roles, internships, fellowships, businesses, volunteering, and personal branding. Many had initially considered Law but were drawn to Mass Communication by its storytelling power and versatility across public relations, advertising, journalism, film, and digital media.

Elizabeth Boluwatife Cole – Multimedia Storytelling

Elizabeth Boluwatife Cole, who graduated with a 4.68 CGPA, began with a strong 4.84 in her first year. A self-published author of three books and ghostwriter of over ten novels, she credited Queen’s College for instilling discipline. A C in International Communication became her turning point. She now works in multimedia storytelling and filmmaking with Aproko Doctor Studios and EbonyLife, while planning for the Multichoice Talent Factory and a master’s degree in Media/Film.

Ayomide David Balogun – Vision Board Discipline

Ayomide David Balogun, with a 4.55 CGPA, switched from Law to Mass Communication after JUPEB points fell short. He described how calm study environments, teaching peers, and a vision board helped him recover from academic dips.

Odunewu Tosin Iyanuoluwa – Best Graduating Student

Odunewu Tosin Iyanuoluwa, who emerged as Best Graduating Student with a 4.89 CGPA, overcame camera shyness to thrive. She balanced ALX Africa courses, fellowships, and meetings while maintaining mostly As. She credited short daily reads, consistent class attendance, and collective problem-solving in Data Analysis for her success.

Treasure Ughulu – Strategy and Calm

Treasure Ughulu, graduating with a 4.78 CGPA, began with a perfect 5.0 in her first year. She relied on 20-minute study pockets, a 10 pm cut-off, and social learning. A third-year exam blank due to exhaustion taught her calm trust in preparation. She now explores solutions-oriented strategy roles.

Iseoluwa Grace Onadipe – Visual Storytelling

Iseoluwa Grace Onadipe, with a 4.52 CGPA, credited Roche International and Merit Tutors for shaping her mindset. She balanced family responsibilities with academics, rebounded from her first C, and now focuses on social media marketing, mobile videography, and visual storytelling.

Ogunro Tiwaloluwa Grace – Faith and Resilience

Ogunro Tiwaloluwa Grace, who graduated with a 4.56 CGPA, described herself as average in secondary school but pushed for excellence. Despite recording a D, she relied on faith, encouragement, and note-rewriting to recover. She currently interns at an advertising agency and hopes for full-time placement after NYSC.

Balogun Olamide Oluwafeyikemi – Multipotentialite Path

Balogun Olamide Oluwafeyikemi, with a 4.62 CGPA, began with a 4.88 and adapted to ambiguous courses such as New Communications Tech. She overcame dips caused by overconfidence through study groups and class attendance. She now aims for a creative agency role while scaling a catering business she started during her studies.

Testament to resilience

TRIBUNE ONLINE reported that the collective journey of these graduates stood as a testament to resilience, community, and purpose.

Their stories highlighted how UNILAG’s Mass Communication programme continued to produce graduates ready to shape the future of media, storytelling, and communication in Nigeria and beyond.

Source: Legit.ng