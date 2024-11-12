Global site navigation

Local editions

15-Year-Old Nigerian Teenager Scores Perfect 800 on SAT Math, Achieves 1580 Total Score
Education

15-Year-Old Nigerian Teenager Scores Perfect 800 on SAT Math, Achieves 1580 Total Score

by  Basit Jamiu 2 min read
  • Fifteen-year-old David Akiogbe got an outstanding SAT score, with a perfect 800 in Mathematics and 780 in Reading and Writing, totaling 1580 out of 1600
  • His impressive results have been confirmed by MIT, where he is seeking admission, marking a significant milestone in his academic journey
  • David's father, Stephen Abiodun Akiogbe, expressed immense pride in his son's self-driven success, emphasizing the inspiring dedication and hard work that led to this achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Legit.ng Today!

Lagos, Nigeria – 15-year-old David Akiogbe has achieved a perfect score of 800/800 in Mathematics and 780/800 in Reading and Writing on SAT, resulting in a total score of 1580 out of 1600.

This outstanding achievement has been confirmed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where David is seeking admission, his father said.

Teenager scores 1580 total score in SAT
Teenager scores 1580 total score in SAT. Photo credit: Akiogbe/Legit Nigeria
Source: Original

SAT success story Nigeria

David's father, Stephen Abiodun Akiogbe, shared the inspiring journey of his son's accomplishment with Legit.ng.

Read also

UNILORIN graduate who started with 1.3 CGPA bags first class degree, shares her story

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow

He said:

"The interesting part of it all is that he started nursing the dream 2 years ago. He researched, studied on his own, applied on his own, he told me and I asked him to go ahead with it. I came in as his Dad at the point of payment and submission of the application to double-check his application. He studied hard by himself with no tutor and made 1580/1600."

Parental pride and support

Akiogbe expressed immense pride in his son's achievements, highlighting the importance of parental support in nurturing a child's aspirations.

"He is an inspiration for teenagers, an inspiration to parents. I'm his Dad, and I'm proud of him," he said.

With his SAT scores confirmed by MIT, David Akiogbe is on the path to pursuing his dreams at one of the world's leading institutions.

Teenager achieves top score in SAT

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Izuchukwu G. Okafor, a student at Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), has achieved a remarkable top score in this year's Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT).

Read also

Teenager from Nigerian Tulip International Colleges achieves top score in SAT, perfect 800 in Maths

Okafor scored an impressive 1530 out of 1600, with 730 in Reading and Writing, and a perfect 800 in Mathematics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: