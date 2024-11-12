Fifteen-year-old David Akiogbe got an outstanding SAT score, with a perfect 800 in Mathematics and 780 in Reading and Writing, totaling 1580 out of 1600

Lagos, Nigeria – 15-year-old David Akiogbe has achieved a perfect score of 800/800 in Mathematics and 780/800 in Reading and Writing on SAT, resulting in a total score of 1580 out of 1600.

This outstanding achievement has been confirmed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where David is seeking admission, his father said.

David's father, Stephen Abiodun Akiogbe, shared the inspiring journey of his son's accomplishment with Legit.ng.

He said:

"The interesting part of it all is that he started nursing the dream 2 years ago. He researched, studied on his own, applied on his own, he told me and I asked him to go ahead with it. I came in as his Dad at the point of payment and submission of the application to double-check his application. He studied hard by himself with no tutor and made 1580/1600."

Parental pride and support

Akiogbe expressed immense pride in his son's achievements, highlighting the importance of parental support in nurturing a child's aspirations.

"He is an inspiration for teenagers, an inspiration to parents. I'm his Dad, and I'm proud of him," he said.

With his SAT scores confirmed by MIT, David Akiogbe is on the path to pursuing his dreams at one of the world's leading institutions.

Teenager achieves top score in SAT

