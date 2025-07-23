Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, announces plans to utilise both private and public CBT centres for Senior School Certificate Examinations by 2026

National Examination Council conducts successful CBT SSCE pilot phase, showcasing readiness for full transition

Lawmaker makes bold statement, explaining the need to adopt full transition

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has revealed plans to utilise both privately owned and public Computer-Based Testing centres across the country to conduct the Senior School Certificate Examination starting in 2026.

Education Minister, Dr. Tunji Alausa, disclosed this after observing a trial run of the Computer-Based Test for SSCE conducted by the National Examination Council at Sascon International School in Abuja on Tuesday, July 22, as reported by The Punch.

Alausa praised NECO for executing the CBT SSCE pilot phase smoothly and announced plans to relocate future school-based SSCEs to designated CBT centres outside school premises.

“WAEC and NECO exams are school-based exams being conducted at their schools. No, we will move away from that.

“It is going to be like the way JAMB exams are being conducted at CBT centres. We have thousands of CBT centres across the nation." He said

Alausa also lauded NECO's readiness to adopt Computer-Based Testing fully, stating that the successful pilot showcased the council's capability and dedication to implementing reforms.

"I have to commend the Registrar of NECO for the hard work that he and his team have deployed to get us to this stage. This is a transition that is possible.

“We just have to work hard to get there. We cannot continue with this madness of exam practice, our exams being caught with cheating, leaked questions, both WAEC and NECO. If we allow this to continue, it will destroy the capacity of our youth, of our children,” Alausa emphasised

Speaking to journalists after observing the examination process at the model secondary school in Maitama, Senator Ekong Samson, Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Education, reaffirmed the lawmakers' dedication to facilitating a smooth shift to Computer-Based Testing.

“We are living in an age of technology. Nigeria must come to terms with what happens anywhere and whatever measures we need to keep our educational system abreast with the world over, we will do that as legislators." He explained

According to him, the Senate will continue to monitor the process and the need to put measures in place that will guarantee the quality of education in the country.

FG has revealed plans to utilise both privately owned and public CBT centres across the country to conduct the Senior School Certificate Examination starting in 2026. Photo credit - @DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

