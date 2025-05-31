The call for the resignation of the JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, has been condemned by Oladotun Hassan, the president of the Yoruba Council Worldwide

Oladotun Hassan, the president of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, has condemned the call for the resignation of Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), over the glitches in the results of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Hassan in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, explained that the fact that the JAMB registrar was remorseful in his admission of the glitches in the result was enough to understand that the situation was not intentional.

How to solve JAMB problem

He explained that the resignation of the JAMB registrar would not be a solution to a technical problem; rather, he called for the overall review of Nigeria's examination system, which he said should be done in alliance with the minister of education.

Hassan said:

"One has to acknowledge the importance of being remorseful in any situation. The JAMB Registrar has come out to make it know that there was no intention to cause that glitch and it was a system glitch that can happen to any organisation, but the fact that the spiral effect has a lot of consequential negatives, in terms of students who read and plan only met the challenge aftermath of the releasing of results, one of the them committed suic!de and all other parents’ complaints of the entire that birthed the release of the results.

"Yet, the negligence was clear that it was an internal error of JAMB, and the board has come out to apologise, which was then too remorseful, accepting the responsibility and looking out for areas to make amendments. To me, that shouldn't be the yardstick for people to call for his head. That is not a yardstick for resignation. What should now be done is for JAMB to revisit its modus operandi in cooperation with the Minister of Education and some stakeholders in the education sector, and look at the overview of the Nigerian education sector vis-à-vis the kind of exams you need to write, the kind of points you need to make.

"This should be properly done even where students, for the fact that the exams are cumulative marks, but whereby students have one or marks in some papers, which should allow students to go for other courses suitable for those students who have passed.

Why FG should review JAMB, WAEC, NECO exams

