FCT, Abuja - 20 suspects have been arrested for allegedly hacking the 2025 computer-based test (CBT) examinations conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Legit.ng reports that JAMB conducts the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), a CBT-standardised examination for prospective undergraduates in Nigeria.

As reported by Channels Television on Friday evening, May 23, the suspects were nabbed by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Abuja.

The suspects are said to be part of a syndicate believed to have over 100 individuals, who specialise in hacking the servers of examination bodies like JAMB and the National Examinations Council (NECO).

