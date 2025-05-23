JAMB: 5 Things to Do After Seeing Your UTME Result

Receiving JAMB result marks the beginning of a crucial phase in every student’s academic journey, where every decision made determines the success of admission process and shapes the future educational path

Understanding how to navigate the complexities of cut-off marks, possible course changes, and institutional requirements is essential for ensuring that students meet all necessary criteria and maximize chances of securing a place at your preferred institution

Beyond simply checking score, taking proactive steps such as purchasing screening forms, preparing for Post-UTME exams or online assessments, and staying informed about admission updates will significantly increase likelihood of getting accepted into a higher institution

Getting your Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) result marks a significant milestone for any student aiming to gain admission into a higher institution in Nigeria.

Taking the appropriate steps afterward plays a vital role in shaping chances of securing a spot at your chosen university, polytechnic, or college.

To guide you through this process effectively, these essential actions will help you make informed decisions after viewing your score.

Look out for school and department JAMB cut-off mark

The first step is to check the official JAMB and departmental cut-off marks for your chosen institution.

Universities, polytechnics, and colleges set specific cut-off marks that determine eligibility for admission. You need to visit the official website of your preferred school or follow updates from JAMB to confirm the required score for your chosen course.

2. Consider a change of course and institution

If your score does not meet the cut-off mark for your preferred school or department, you have the option to change your course or institution.

The JAMB portal allows you to switch to courses or schools with lower cut-off marks. This step increases your chances of securing admission despite not meeting your initial target.

3. Purchase the post-UTME or screening form

Once you confirm your eligibility, proceed to purchase the Post-UTME or screening form for your chosen institution.

Some universities conduct Post-UTME exams, while others carry out online screening based on JAMB scores and academic records. It is important to buy the screening form early to avoid missing deadlines.

4. Prepare for post-UTME exams or online screening

If your institution conducts Post-UTME exams, begin preparations immediately. Revise past questions, practice mock exams, and improve your academic performance.

If the school requires online screening, ensure your documents are properly uploaded and meet all necessary criteria to strengthen your chances.

5. Await screening results and admission

After completing all necessary requirements, monitor updates from the school and JAMB’s Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) for screening results and admission lists. If you are offered admission, proceed with acceptance fees and registration. If not, consider supplementary admission options to maximize your chances.

Taking prompt action after receiving your JAMB result significantly improves your admission prospects.

