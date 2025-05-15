Lagos State University has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of JAMB, following his courageous admission of technical failures in the 2025 UTME

Prof. Oloyede took full responsibility for the glitch that affected 379,997 candidates and immediately ordered a retake examination to restore confidence in the process

LASU commended his leadership, integrity, and long-standing commitment to excellence

Lagos State University (LASU) has publicly expressed its unwavering support for the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, following his bold admission of technical failures during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a statement posted on X on 15th May 2025, LASU acknowledged the concerns raised by Nigerians regarding the examination's conduct while commending Prof. Oloyede’s leadership and integrity.

UTME results invalidated due to technical glitch

During a widely covered press conference on 14th May 2025, Prof. Oloyede openly admitted to technical issues and human errors that compromised the results of 379,997 candidates across five states in Lagos and the South East.

Instead of deflecting blame, he took full responsibility for the setback and immediately ordered a retake examination for all affected candidates, reinforcing his commitment to transparency in Nigeria's examination system.

LASU applauds leadership and integrity

Lagos State University praised Prof. Oloyede’s courage and humility, describing his actions as a rare display of accountability in the Nigerian public sector.

The institution highlighted his decision to initiate an internal technical review to address shortcomings as a testament to his character and leadership.

LASU further noted that, since assuming office in 2016, Prof. Oloyede has transformed JAMB through reforms that have improved examination credibility, transparency, and public confidence in the admission process.

Legacy of reform and excellence

LASU depicted the Registrar’s track record, dating back to his tenure as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, as one defined by excellence and integrity.

His leadership in JAMB has directly benefitted LASU, ensuring the admission of better-qualified candidates and strengthening Nigeria’s educational standards.

The university urged Nigerians to view the situation not as a failure but as an opportunity to improve the nation’s examination systems further.

LASU emphasised that supporting accountable leaders like Prof. Oloyede is crucial for national progress and the continued advancement of education in Nigeria.

Full statement below:

“The events surrounding the conduct and outcome of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have rightly sparked public concern among well-meaning Nigerians.

“However, the candid admission of technical failures that affected the examination and his decision to take full responsibility for the setback, are precisely why Lagos State University expresses its unwavering support for the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) @JAMBHQ, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

“Prof. Oloyede, on Wednesday 14th May 2025 in a widely covered press conference stood before the nation and did what most many holding public office would dare not do - take full responsibility for the technical glitch and human errors that affected the results of 379,997 candidates who wrote the examination across five states in Lagos and the South East, thus invalidating the results.

“In the press conference, which is marked by courage and humility, rather than deflecting blame, Prof. Oloyede took full responsibility and immediately ordered a retake examination for all affected candidates to restore confidence in the process.

“Lagos State University stands solidly with Prof. Oloyede affirming not only his courage and humility in this testing time but also the depth of character and integrity that has become the hallmarks on his glittering career as a public servant. Indeed, his decision to subject the process to an internal technical review and admit shortcomings reflects his exceptional character and demonstrates a kind of leadership that is scarce in the Nigerian public space.

“In fact, since taking office in 2016, Professor Oloyede has transformed JAMB through comprehensive reforms that have significantly improved examination credibility and transparency, and increased public confidence in the examination body attracting plaudits from far and near. Lagos State University has benefitted immensely in the enhanced processes of JAMB leading to the admission of better qualified candidates in our University.

“Furthermore, Prof. Oloyede's track record, dating back to his tenure as Vice-Chancellor of University of Ilorin, consistently shows commitment to excellence and integrity.

“We, therefore, urge Nigerians, to see this development not as a failure, but as an opportunity to strengthen our examination systems further. We believe that supporting leaders who demonstrate accountability, rather than condemning them for isolated shortcomings, is essential for Nigeria's progress.”

