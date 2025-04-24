Nigeria's Finance Minister Wale Edun has revealed plans to look into the activities of NNPC management under Mele Kyari

Kyari recently handed over to Bayo Ojulari, the new Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited

There have been protests and petitions written for the federal government to probe several deals

Wale Edun, Nigeria’s Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister for the Economy has announced that a forensic audit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited is currently underway.

He disclosed this during the Nigeria Investor Presentation organised by JP Morgan at the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, DC on Wednesday, April 23.

Kyari was first appointed NNPC chief by former President Muhammadu Buhari but was reappointed in 2023 by President Tinubu.

Forensic audit on NNPC

According to him, the audit will look into the actions taken by the previous management in the running of the state-owned oil company.

He said:

“There’s a forensic audit of NNPC underway so that we can really understand what has happened in the past. As for now, there’s a reconciliation exercise going on..

“Part of that burden shifted from the government’s budget to NNPC. So, they have a legitimate claim and they have some arrears that need to be given to them.

“But then it’s a two-sided thing. There’s a reconciliation on underway. And the most important thing is that NNPC needs to come to the table with more oil production, more dollar revenue, and indeed, more revenue to the federation. That’s the mandate they have been given and I think they will deliver.”

List of issues that are in focus

Some of the issues that are expected to be looked into will be NNPC fuel subsidy claims, domestic crude sales, irregular deductions of funds captured in 2021 Auditor-General’s annual report, among others.

Edun noted that the investigation is part of broader efforts to improve transparency and restore confidence in the country’s oil revenue management, the Nation reports.

The Minister explained that while some subsidy-related obligations had shifted from the government’s budget to the state oil firm, there remained outstanding arrears owed to NNPC. However, he stressed the importance of accountability and revenue generation.

He added:

It’s a two-sided thing. There’s a reconciliation underway. The most important thing is that NNPC needs to come to the table with more oil production, more dollar revenue, and indeed, more revenue to the federation."

Economic growth plan

Punch reports that Edun also outlined the federal government’s broader economic targets, including plans to grow Nigeria’s GDP by 7%, up from the current 3%, through key sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and financial services.

He said:

“We want to open the agric sector and have enough availability of food to close the food supply gap.

“Between agric, infrastructure and financial reforms, we will put the economy on a 7% growth path.

“I am confident that if we continue in the direction we have gone so far, we will continue to see progress,"

He noted that the removal of the petrol subsidy and the introduction of a more efficient foreign exchange system had laid the groundwork for industrialisation and economic expansion.

