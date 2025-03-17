Dr AbdulWaheed Musa of Kwara State University has been honoured as the Researcher of the Year 2024 for his exceptional contributions to advancing knowledge in wireless communication, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy

As the Head of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and the Founding Director of CAMS, he has spearheaded groundbreaking research projects funded by local and international organisations

With over 70 scholarly publications and global recognition, Dr Musa continues to inspire innovation and academic excellence

Kwara State, Nigeria – Dr AbdulWaheed Musa of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Kwara State University (KWASU) has been honoured as the Researcher of the Year 2024.

This prestigious accolade comes with a cash prize of N250,000, a certificate, and a plaque. According to a notification signed by the Registrar, Dr Kikelomo W. Sallee, dated 7 March 2025, Dr Musa was recognised for his exceptional contributions to advancing knowledge in his field.

Pioneering achievements in artificial intelligence

Dr Musa, an Associate Professor with expertise in wireless communication, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy, is a distinguished academic with global exposure.

He currently serves as the Head of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and is the Founding Director of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems (CAMS) at KWASU.

Additionally, he founded the Centre for Telecommunication Research and Development (CTRD).

With over 70 scholarly publications in reputable journals and conference proceedings, Dr Musa is a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)– USA, a registered engineer with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), and a member of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET)– United Kingdom.

His postdoctoral research experience at the University of Johannesburg and leadership in academic mentoring further reflect his dedication to knowledge generation.

Significant impact and International recognition

Dr Musa’s research and projects have garnered funding from prominent organisations such as the Royal Academy of Engineering (UK), Gender and Responsible Artificial Intelligence Network (GRAIN), Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

As a telecommunication expert, he represented Nigeria at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Telecom World events in Bangkok (2016) and Durban (2018) and participated in the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa (2019).

In 2024, he contributed to developing Nigeria’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (NAIS), coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

