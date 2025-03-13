Rugby School Nigeria, the first African branch of the prestigious Rugby School UK, is opening in Eko Atlantic City

The state-of-the-art campus, constructed by ITB, features modern infrastructure and sustainable design, providing a secure and dynamic environment for students and families

This marks a significant milestone in the expansion of the esteemed institution known for its excellence in education

Lagos, Nigeria – Rugby School Nigeria, the first African branch of the esteemed Rugby School UK, is set to open its doors in the heart of Eko Atlantic City.

This development marks a significant milestone in the expansion of the prestigious institution, known for its rich history and excellence in education.

African Branch of a School to Open at Eko Atlantic City in Lagos

Source: Facebook

Modern infrastructure and sustainable design

The state-of-the-art campus, constructed by ITB, features modern infrastructure and sustainable design, ensuring a safe, connected, and dynamic environment for students and their families.

Eko Atlantic City, with its prime location and advanced facilities, provides an ideal setting for the new school.

Dynamic environment for education

Eko Atlantic City is renowned for its secure and vibrant community, making it a prime location for educational institutions.

Rugby School Nigeria aims to offer a world-class education while fostering a supportive and engaging atmosphere for its students.

The school's establishment in this forward-thinking city underscores the commitment to providing a holistic and enriching educational experience.

Eko Atlantic City

Eko Atlantic City is a planned coastal city being built on Victoria Island, adjacent to Lagos, Nigeria. This ambitious project aims to create a vibrant, self-sufficient urban environment with modern infrastructure, sustainable design, and advanced facilities.

Eko Atlantic City is designed to accommodate residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, providing a secure and dynamic environment for its residents and businesses.

African Branch of a School to Open at Eko Atlantic City in Lagos

Source: Facebook

Rugby School

Rugby School is one of the oldest and most prestigious independent schools in the United Kingdom. Founded in 1567, it is located in the town of Rugby, Warwickshire.

The school is renowned for its academic excellence, rich history, and distinctive traditions. It is also famously known as the birthplace of Rugby football, a sport that originated at the school in the early 19th century.

Rugby School offers a broad and balanced curriculum, fostering a well-rounded education for its students. The school's alumni include notable figures in various fields, such as literature, science, politics, and sports.

See the Facebook post below:

Dangote set to build new HQ at Eko Atlantic City

Legit.ng earlier reported that the richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote, has declared his intention to relocate his industrial empire's headquarters to Lagos' Eko Atlantic City, solidifying the area's rise to prominence as the country's financial centre.

Dangote spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony for FirstBank's new environmentally friendly headquarters. He applauded the bank's ambitious endeavour and made a reference to his own move, Billionaires.

The event signalled the beginning of construction on First Bank's 40-story iconic head office building, which will stand at 252 meters and be the highest building in West Africa. First Bank's leadership in green banking will be strengthened and operational costs will be reduced by the tower's 115,000 square meters of built-up space, which was designed with sustainability in mind.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng