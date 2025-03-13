African Branch of a School to Open at Eko Atlantic City in Lagos
- Rugby School Nigeria, the first African branch of the prestigious Rugby School UK, is opening in Eko Atlantic City
- The state-of-the-art campus, constructed by ITB, features modern infrastructure and sustainable design, providing a secure and dynamic environment for students and families
- This marks a significant milestone in the expansion of the esteemed institution known for its excellence in education
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Lagos, Nigeria – Rugby School Nigeria, the first African branch of the esteemed Rugby School UK, is set to open its doors in the heart of Eko Atlantic City.
This development marks a significant milestone in the expansion of the prestigious institution, known for its rich history and excellence in education.
Modern infrastructure and sustainable design
The state-of-the-art campus, constructed by ITB, features modern infrastructure and sustainable design, ensuring a safe, connected, and dynamic environment for students and their families.
Eko Atlantic City, with its prime location and advanced facilities, provides an ideal setting for the new school.
Dynamic environment for education
Eko Atlantic City is renowned for its secure and vibrant community, making it a prime location for educational institutions.
Rugby School Nigeria aims to offer a world-class education while fostering a supportive and engaging atmosphere for its students.
The school's establishment in this forward-thinking city underscores the commitment to providing a holistic and enriching educational experience.
Eko Atlantic City
Eko Atlantic City is a planned coastal city being built on Victoria Island, adjacent to Lagos, Nigeria. This ambitious project aims to create a vibrant, self-sufficient urban environment with modern infrastructure, sustainable design, and advanced facilities.
Eko Atlantic City is designed to accommodate residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, providing a secure and dynamic environment for its residents and businesses.
Rugby School
Rugby School is one of the oldest and most prestigious independent schools in the United Kingdom. Founded in 1567, it is located in the town of Rugby, Warwickshire.
The school is renowned for its academic excellence, rich history, and distinctive traditions. It is also famously known as the birthplace of Rugby football, a sport that originated at the school in the early 19th century.
Rugby School offers a broad and balanced curriculum, fostering a well-rounded education for its students. The school's alumni include notable figures in various fields, such as literature, science, politics, and sports.
See the Facebook post below:
Dangote set to build new HQ at Eko Atlantic City
Legit.ng earlier reported that the richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote, has declared his intention to relocate his industrial empire's headquarters to Lagos' Eko Atlantic City, solidifying the area's rise to prominence as the country's financial centre.
Dangote spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony for FirstBank's new environmentally friendly headquarters. He applauded the bank's ambitious endeavour and made a reference to his own move, Billionaires.
The event signalled the beginning of construction on First Bank's 40-story iconic head office building, which will stand at 252 meters and be the highest building in West Africa. First Bank's leadership in green banking will be strengthened and operational costs will be reduced by the tower's 115,000 square meters of built-up space, which was designed with sustainability in mind.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.