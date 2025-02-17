The BYU-Pathway Worldwide Educational Centre has opened in Lagos for students who wish to attain higher education certification online

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints commissioned the global education centre for online degree studies

Victor Ukorebi, Senior Area Manager for Africa at BYU-Pathway Worldwide said Nigerians can complete a four-year degree program with less than N400,000

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has commissioned the BYU-Pathway Worldwide Educational Centre in Lagos for online degree programmes.

The Educational Centre will offer Nigerians the opportunity to study online and acquire degree certificates in any programme of their choice.

With less than N400,000, students can complete a four-year degree program BYU-Pathway Worldwide Educational Centre in Lagos. Photo credit: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Source: UGC

The newly established physical center offers students an immersive, campus-like environment while continuing their online education.

As reported by TheCable, the centre is for students who wish to attain higher education certification online from BYU-Idaho and Ensign College.

The total cost to attaining this high quality education via BYU-Pathway Worldwide comes at only NGN379,579.

Church officials said the global education centre will provide flexible, affordable, and high-quality learning opportunities to support students’ academic, career, and personal development across various fields.

President of BYU-Pathway Worldwide, Brian Ashton, said the PathwayConnect Programmes offer students the opportunity to earn certificates and degrees in fields such as business, health, and technology.

“As a global higher education organization, BYU-Pathway Worldwide provides access to spiritually-based education for all qualified students, regardless of church membership,”

According to Vanguard, Ashton stated this while speaking at the dedication ceremony in Ikeja, Lagos.

The centre is equipped with modern facilities, including student workspaces, a technical laboratory for coding and software development, administrative offices, and a student lounge.

The institution partners with Brigham Young University-Idaho (BYU-Idaho) to offer accredited online degree programs, supplemented by regular online gatherings where students can connect with peers and instructors.

“We are doing this to empower people. Knowledge is key to self-reliance, and we are providing learning opportunities that equip people with practical skills to secure jobs and contribute meaningfully to their communities,”

Victor Ukorebi, Senior Area Manager for Africa at BYU-Pathway Worldwide, the Lagos centre said the institution is open to both members and non-members of the Church.

According to Ukorebi, the centre can accommodate about 500 students at a time.

“The centre is well-equipped with computers and internet services to support students’ online programs. With less than N400,000, students can complete a four-year degree program,”

NUC releases list of approved open universities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the acting executive secretary of the National Universities Commission(NUC), Chris J Maiyaki, disclosed the number of open universities that have been approved to operate in Nigeria.

Maiyaki said out of the 260 approved universities in Nigeria, five are open universities.

In a report published on the NUC website, Maiyaki said the federal government owned one of the five open universities in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng