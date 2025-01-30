BDC operators are expected to meet the new capital requirements set by the Central Bank of Nigeria

The CBN set a deadline for June 3, 2025, for BDC operators to secure the needed requirement or lose their licence

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng Aminu Gwadabe, president of the ABCON said BDCs are determined to make it happen

Bureau De Change (BDC) operators in Nigeria have started discussions on mergers and acquisitions to meet the recapitalisation deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

in a circular issued in May 2024, the CBN released fresh guidelines for the operations of the Bureau De Change in Nigeria, which include two new categories of licenses with different capital bases.

BDCs operators have June 3 to meet CBN's capitalisation deadlinee Photo credit: CBN

According to the new rules, BDCs in the Tier 1 category would be required to have a minimum capital requirement of N2bn, pay N1m as a non-refundable application fee, and N5m as a non-refundable license fee.

The apex bank also disclosed that Tier 2 BDCs would be required to have a minimum capital base of N500m, N0.25m as a non-refundable application fee, and N2m as a non-refundable license fee, Punch reports.

The deadline given when the circular was released was December 3, 2024.

However many BDC operators struggled to meet the requirements by the CBN, which led to a deadline extension to June 3, 2025

BDC operators move to meet requirements before deadline

Speaking to Legit.ng Aminu Gwadabe, president of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) revealed that many BDCs are in talks to merge over the recapitalisation.

He said:

"Presently, we are mobilising our members to merge and meet up with the new Central Bank Regulation 2024 on the New financial capital requirement of N500m for Tier 2 and N2b for tier 1.

“There is discussion, engagement and sensitisation are ongoing across zones.”

CBN grants BDCs licence waiver

Legit.ng reported that the CBN approved the waiver of the 2025 annual license renewal fee for all existing Bureau De Change operators.

Reacting to the CBN decision Gwadabe said:

"On behalf of the entire members of the Central Bank licensed Bureaux de change operators I want to say a big thank you to the management of the Central Bank for the annual license renewal amnesty extended to our members."

"It also underscored the central Bank management commitment to ensuring the implementation of the New CBN Regulation 2024 on BDCs new financial capitalization Requirement.

"I therefore urge my members to adopt and embrace the Association’s propagation of Mergers to meet up the extended deadline of the recapitalization process before the extended deadline of June, 2025."

