There are Nigerians who tread paths marked by exceptional grace and persistence.

Aku-Ibe Chikire Chierika stands as such a figure, her journey through the hallowed halls of academia a testament to both resilience and vision.

With a CGPA of 4.72/5.00 in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Chikire’s brilliance came to full bloom at Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

In an interview with Legit.ng, the first class graduate said she had worked with brands like Zuri Team, Ingressive4Good, MTN Nigeria, Unilever Nigeria, and UNICEF.

Chikire's academic journey is one of strategic perseverance, she told Legit.ng.

“I owe my high standards of academic excellence to God, my family, my support system, my ability to learn fast, and my determination to put in my best. The habits I have built in my journey such as a consistent study routine and seeking guidance when needed have also been very instrumental in my achievements. I faced financial challenges and slight difficulties in understanding a few difficult school courses. And I overcame my financial challenges through scholarships and a part-time job as a program coordinator. For the difficult courses, I sought guidance from my senior colleagues, utilised recommended online resources and materials, studied with my friends and coursemates, and attended tutorials for some courses.”

Career in Data Science

Looking to the future, Chikire's aspirations soar high. Her desire to build a career in Data Science, to further his education, and to mentor others speaks to a vision that transcends personal success.

She yearns to contribute to solutions that address societal challenges, especially in the realm of education.

Advise to Students

In her wisdom, Chikire offers advise to those standing at the threshold of their academic journeys, poised to face the formidable WAEC and JAMB examinations.

“To current students preparing for WAEC/JAMB, you must be strategic in your planning. Firstly, list the subjects you are taking in these examinations, and get the curricula and past questions in either hardcopy or softcopy. In selecting the appropriate textbooks to focus on, ensure the ones you use align with the curricula and are very useful. Study patterns in past questions to help you narrow down your reading. Attend classes and listen to your teachers, especially in revision classes for practicals. Remember, the stress in preparing for these exams is only for a while, be prayerful and give it your best shot.

And to those with aspirations of academic brilliance, Chikire advised that they should be:

“Be prayerful, define your “why”, set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-Bound) goals, focus on these goals and be confident in your abilities. Challenges are common but face them head-on with determination, resilience and strategic planning even if you are afraid. Remember, always be optimistic in your journey!”

