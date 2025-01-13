KPMG Announces 2025 Internship Programme for Nigerians
- KPMG has announced it is now accepting applications for its undergraduate internship program for 2025
- Interested candidates are required to submit several documents, including a CV, an official transcript, a letter of recommendation
- The opportunity allows students to develop valuable business skills, partner with mentors, and build a professional network before graduation
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
A leading professional and advisory service company, KPMG, has an open application for Nigerian undergraduates for an exciting internship programme set to begin June 2025.
Details released on its website showed that successful applicants can gain real-world business experience on its Tax, Audit, CSD, and Advisory Divisions.
KPMG said the internship will run for 12 weeks and is only open for exceptional candidates ready to face real business challenges.
On the job summary, KPMG said:
"An Undergraduate Internship at KPMG is a terrific way to learn business skills, partner with a mentor, build your network, and get real-world experience before graduation.
"We provide internship opportunities in Tax, Audit, CSD, and Advisory Divisions. The application process is rigorous, ensuring candidates are well-prepared to excel in real-world business challenges.
"The 12-week internship will commence in June 2025, with selection based strictly on performance and available vacancies."
Requirements
- Aged 24 years or below
- Enrolled in a recognized university
- A minimum of a grade equivalent to Second Class Upper Division at the current level of study
- A minimum CGPA of 4.0/5.0 or 3.2/4.0
- Possess credit in a minimum of 5 subjects (SSCE/equivalent), including Mathematics and English Language in not more than two sittings
- Have completed at least a semester in the second year of the University programme with results but must not be in final year
- Have official transcripts (CGPA) not less than a semester in the second year of the University programme
- Pass the internship selection assessment (an essay writing assessment and interview)
- Have strong communication and interpersonal skills; and an ability to work in a team
- Have reasonable digital skills
- Great Interpersonal skills
- Be ready to work and live in Nigeria for the duration of the programme
KPMG said selected candidates will have to submit this:
- An up-to-date Curriculum Vitae indicating the current CGPA
- An Official Transcript from the University
- A letter of recommendation from the Head of the Department
- An SSCE/IGCSE certificate
- Evidence that you would be available for the internship for a minimum duration of 6 weeks
The deadline for submission of online applications by referrals is 20 January 2025.
BUA Cement announces job vacancies
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that BUA Cement, one of Nigeria's biggest cement companies, has opened a job opportunity for four different roles
The company also noted that the application deadline is set for Friday, January 17, 2025
Qualified Nigerians interested candidates are to apply using this link.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.