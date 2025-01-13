KPMG has announced it is now accepting applications for its undergraduate internship program for 2025

Interested candidates are required to submit several documents, including a CV, an official transcript, a letter of recommendation

The opportunity allows students to develop valuable business skills, partner with mentors, and build a professional network before graduation

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

A leading professional and advisory service company, KPMG, has an open application for Nigerian undergraduates for an exciting internship programme set to begin June 2025.

Details released on its website showed that successful applicants can gain real-world business experience on its Tax, Audit, CSD, and Advisory Divisions.

Internship opportunity for undergraduates at KPMG Photo credit: nupeoto

Source: Getty Images

KPMG said the internship will run for 12 weeks and is only open for exceptional candidates ready to face real business challenges.

On the job summary, KPMG said:

"An Undergraduate Internship at KPMG is a terrific way to learn business skills, partner with a mentor, build your network, and get real-world experience before graduation.

"We provide internship opportunities in Tax, Audit, CSD, and Advisory Divisions. The application process is rigorous, ensuring candidates are well-prepared to excel in real-world business challenges.

"The 12-week internship will commence in June 2025, with selection based strictly on performance and available vacancies."

Requirements

Aged 24 years or below

Enrolled in a recognized university

A minimum of a grade equivalent to Second Class Upper Division at the current level of study

A minimum CGPA of 4.0/5.0 or 3.2/4.0

Possess credit in a minimum of 5 subjects (SSCE/equivalent), including Mathematics and English Language in not more than two sittings

Have completed at least a semester in the second year of the University programme with results but must not be in final year

Have official transcripts (CGPA) not less than a semester in the second year of the University programme

Pass the internship selection assessment (an essay writing assessment and interview)

Have strong communication and interpersonal skills; and an ability to work in a team

Have reasonable digital skills

Great Interpersonal skills

Be ready to work and live in Nigeria for the duration of the programme

KPMG said selected candidates will have to submit this:

An up-to-date Curriculum Vitae indicating the current CGPA

An Official Transcript from the University

A letter of recommendation from the Head of the Department

An SSCE/IGCSE certificate

Evidence that you would be available for the internship for a minimum duration of 6 weeks

The deadline for submission of online applications by referrals is 20 January 2025.

To apply use this link

BUA Cement announces job vacancies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that BUA Cement, one of Nigeria's biggest cement companies, has opened a job opportunity for four different roles

The company also noted that the application deadline is set for Friday, January 17, 2025

Qualified Nigerians interested candidates are to apply using this link.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng