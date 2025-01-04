Arguably the most expensive primary school in Nigeria, Charterhouse Lagos is trending as news of its fees resurfaced

The Charterhouse Lagos website revealed that application fee during registration of new students was N2million

Legit.ng compiled the fees worth millions across the primary and secondary classes in the school

Charterhouse Lagos became a subject of discussion as news about its fees resurfaced on social media.

Charterhouse Lagos is the first British independent school in West Africa and part of the prestigious Charterhouse family of schools.

Outer view of Charterhouse Lagos and its STEM room. Photo: charterhouselagos

N2m application fees at Charterhouse Lagos

According to information on the school's website, the application fee for new students to register at Charterhouse Lagos is N2 million.

In April 2024, the school faced criticism for its tuition fees, which were reportedly as high as N42 million per year, along with a non-refundable registration fee of N2 million.

Annual fees for Charterhouse Lagos students

Charterhouse Lagos, operating in Lekki, has been tagged as the most expensive in the state.

Legit.ng observed that the school fees of students in the school varies based on their classes.

While most schools in Nigeria describes their class using “primary” grade, Charterhouse Lagos uses “Year” to differentiate their classes.

Charterhouse Lagos fees for Year 1 - 9 students

Annual tuition fees for Year 1 and Year 2 students is pegged at N16.1 million while that of Year 3 and Year 4 students stands at N17.15 million.

Students of Year 5 and 6 are to pay N18.2million for school fees.

Fees for secondary school students which make up the Year 7 and 8 is N21.7million while the fees for Year 9 is put as N24million.

Charterhouse Lagos shares fees for boarding facilities

The school has two boarding plans which included weekly boarding and full boarding, both with different prices.

According to the school’s website, weekly boarding costs N5million while full boarding costs N7 million.

In a related story, Nigerians had questioned Charterhouse Lagos' high fees as the videos of the primary school and the facilities went viral. The debate resurfaced on Thursday, January 2, 2025, following a video shared on X.com.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@OyinAtiBode tweeted:

"It's still way too expensive."

@GladysGodwin15 tweeted:

"Where they still torture themselves to death?"

@Danscojack tweeted:

"Milking Nigerians with packaging as always. Ire o."

@OAAdeniji wrote:

“There is no way anyone in Nigeria, earning in Naira, will be paying N42 million per year for a secondary school student, no matter what they are being taught. This is more than outrageous.”

Evolution of Charterhouse Lagos in Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Charterhouse Lagos evolved into a premier educational institution by 2024, with significant milestones, including visits from UK dignitaries and the official launch event.

The Huntington Education Group's dedication and strategic planning, beginning with their first board meeting in China, have been pivotal in this transformation.

The journey led to the welcoming of Founding Students in September 2024 and the first Christmas Tree Lighting in December 2024.

