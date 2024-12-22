The University of Ilorin has urged graduates to collect their unclaimed certificates by 17 January 2025, warning of a ₦3,000 weekly penalty for delays

An internal memo highlighted a significant backlog of certificates, prompting this latest directive

The graduated student are advised to bring necessary documents to ensure a smooth collection process

The University of Ilorin has issued a call to its graduates, both undergraduate and postgraduate, to promptly collect their unclaimed certificates.

This directive was outlined in an internal memorandum dated 18 December and obtained by PUNCH Online on Sunday, citing a significant backlog of uncollected certificates.

University of Ilorin Urges Graduates to Collect Unclaimed Certificates, Sets Deadline

Source: Facebook

In the memorandum, University Registrar M.A. Alfanla set a final deadline for certificate collection on Friday, 17 January 2025.

Graduates who fail to collect their certificates by this date will incur a penalty of ₦3,000 for each week of delay.

“The University Management, therefore, urges all affected graduates to collect their certificates on or before Friday, 17 January 2025. Failure to do so thereafter will attract a fine of ₦3,000.00 per week,” the memo stated.

To ensure a smooth collection process, the university emphasized the need for graduates to bring along necessary documents.

These documents include proof of payment for convocation, the original copy of the Statement of Results, the Student Identification Card, and any other relevant documentation.

University of Ilorin

The University of Ilorin, located in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria, is a federal government-owned public research university.

Established in 1975, it is the largest university in Nigeria by landmass, covering approximately 15,000 hectares.

The university comprises 16 faculties and over 100 academic departments, offering a wide range of programs and boasting the highest enrollment of foreign students in Nigeria.

Female Best Graduate from UNILORIN Speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Muslimah Oyindamola Idris, a young Nigerian lady, graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from the University of Ilorin, where she specialized in Public Relations and Advertising.

She achieved the highest academic honors in her class, graduating as the top student in both her specialization and her department.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng