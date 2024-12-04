Rhodes University Announces Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Masters Scholarship
- Rhodes University announces the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Masters Scholarship in History, Memory, and Trauma in African Fiction, coordinated by Dr. Thando Njovane
- This interdisciplinary scholarship offers R120,000 per annum for South African citizens or permanent residents with an Honours degree in English Literature
- Applications are open until 10 January 2025, with studies commencing in February 2025
Rhodes University has announced the availability of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Masters Scholarship in History, Memory, and Trauma in African Fiction.
The scholarship, coordinated by Dr. Thando Njovane, aims to explore how African fiction can help theorize trauma, history, and memory from an African perspective.
Focus of the Scholarship
Dr. Njovane's project is interdisciplinary, investigating how works of fiction address trauma, history, and memory in an African context.
The study includes comparative analyses with other postcolonial and post-conflict fictions, as well as African-American literature that prominently feature race and embodiment.
In her X post she wrote:
"Come work with me! Successful candidates will be expected to begin full-time study in February 2025."
Scholarship Details
- Duration: Two years
- Amount: R120,000 per annum
- Eligibility: South African citizens or permanent residents with an Honours degree in English Literature/Literary Studies.
Applicants are required to submit a brief research proposal, CV, academic record, and a recent sample of academic writing to t.njovane@u.ac.za by 10 January 2025.
Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed and must be available to begin full-time study in February 2025.
Final awards are subject to approval by the Registrar's Division and the Department's Postgraduate Committee.
See the X post below:
