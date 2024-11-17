Over 16,000 candidates nationwide participated in the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria's (TRCN) Professional Qualifying Examination

TRCN said it introduced innovative technologies, including a mobile accreditation app and automated processes, to ensure a seamless and transparent examination experience

Acting Registrar Dr. Stella Nwokeocha called for government support to sustain the council’s efforts and enhance the quality of education in Nigeria

No fewer than 16,614 candidates participated in the Batch 'B' Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) organized by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) across the country.

The nationwide examination, conducted on Saturday, was monitored by TRCN’s Acting Registrar, Dr. Stella Nwokeocha, who described the process as smooth and successful.

Teachers participate in TRCN's Professional Qualifying Examination. Photo credit: Portofino6 via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

TRCN examination for teachers

Dr. Nwokeocha emphasized the council's zero-tolerance policy for examination malpractice, warning that any candidate caught engaging in such activities would face immediate disqualification.

“The 2024 qualifying exams is so seamless because we have a mobile app that we use for accreditation.

“By the time the exams are concluded, we will have professionalised teachers who are competent and equipped with the right knowledge and skills to effectively carry out teaching and learning in the classroom,” she said.

Dr. Nwokeocha also urged the federal government to revisit its non-funding policy toward the TRCN and assist the council with salary payments for its workers.

She stressed the importance of providing adequate support to sustain the council’s operations and further enhance the professionalization of the teaching sector.

The Director of Certification and Licensing at TRCN, Dr. Jacinta Ezeahurukwe, highlighted the council’s ongoing efforts to improve the examination process through technology.

She explained that an app designed to detect impersonation had been introduced, ensuring transparency during candidate accreditation.

“In the past, we manually assigned numbers to candidates, but now the process is automated, with the computer generating candidates numbers,” she said.

3,963 teachers fail qualifying exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a total of 3,963 teachers who participated in the November 2023 Professional Qualifying Examination for teachers nationwide, administered by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), did not meet the required standards. The TRCN, responsible for assessing the professional knowledge of individuals in the teaching field, disclosed this information.

