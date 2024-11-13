The University of Ibadan (UI) has announced the Best Graduating Students (BGS) across its faculties during the institution’s 76th Convocation ceremony.

These students have been recognized for their outstanding academic performance and have emerged as top achievers in their respective fields.

FULL LIST: 14 Students Bag First Class As UI Holds 76th Convocation

Source: Twitter

Meet the best-graduating students

Below is a complete list of the students who achieved the prestigious BGS title in each faculty:

Faculty of Arts: Babatunde Oluwagbemiga Olayinka, Department of Linguistics Faculty of Science: Oyekan Usman Bisola, Department of Physics College of Medicine: Odunsi Temidayo Mary, MBBS Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences: Jumah Neemot Adebisi, Department of Physiology Faculty of Clinical Sciences: Odunsi Temidayo Mary, Department of Medicine and Primary Care Faculty of Law: Aduroja Victoria Toluwanimi Faculty of Public Health: Adepoju Adebola and Gbadamo S.I. Fatimah Faculty of Dentistry: Emmanuela Oluebube Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences: Abdganiyu Lateefat Adebukola, Department of Economics Faculty of Agriculture: Oladiran Christianah Idowu Faculty of the Social Sciences: Mamimore Sogo Emmanuel Faculty of Veterinary Medicine: Ogbore Damilola John Faculty of Technology: Adeyeye Adesanya Adesinnayo and Egunjobi Oluwapelumi Faculty of Pharmacy: Sonibare Oluwadamilola Oluwaseun

Source: Legit.ng