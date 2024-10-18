Lagos State University has produced a first-class graduate in History and International Studies since 1984

21-year-old Ayeobasan, who initially enrolled in the program by chance, emerged as the trailblazer, breaking the institution's long-standing record

According to the department’s head, her academic journey, marked by resilience, made her deserving of the record

Lagos State University has produced a first-class graduate in History and International Studies for the first time in 40 years.

The head of History and International Studies, Professor Adeyeri Olusegun, disclosed that a young lady named Temitope Ayeobasan broke the record.

He told Vanguard:

“Ayeobasan Temitope has shown resilience from her 100 level until now. She deserves it. This is the first of its kind since this school was established in 1984. She is an adult; whether she would want to be retained will depend on her. But I know for sure that wherever she goes, she will need a mentor to help her advance.”

While speaking to the media, Ayeobasan, the first-class graduate, shared her academic background and aspirations.

In her words:

“I finished secondary school in 2020, and I’m 21 years old. I actually never wanted to study history; due to certain circumstances, I had to settle for it temporarily while waiting for a transfer to law. But along the line, I fell in love with it and decided to stay.

“At first, I wasn’t sure I would achieve a First Class because I didn’t initially want to study history, but I adhered to my mantra: ‘Whatever’s worth doing at all is worth doing well,’ so I put my all into it.”

Ayeobasan also highlighted her challenges:

“Most things in the department came easily to me, but I would say my greatest challenge was having to write multiple exams on the same day. Also, I’m not the biggest fan of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. classes, so that was another hurdle.

“I believe the greatest strategy is having a passion for what you do and deciding to invest your all into it. Reading was easy for me because I enjoyed it. Besides that, I ensured I had personal notes separate from those provided by my lecturers.”

