Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that the Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2024– Second Series will commence from Friday, October 25 to Friday, December 20, 2024.

WAEC also announced that the registration period had been extended to Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

According to The Punch, this is contained in a statement issued by WAEC on Tuesday, October 22.

“The examination will adopt the hybrid mode of delivering the examination, which implies that, the objective or multiple-choice questions would be rendered on-screen and candidates would be required to give their responses on the screen, while the essay and practical questions will be rendered on-screen, likewise, but candidates would have to give their responses using the answer booklets provided.”

Legit.ng recalls that WAEC announced that candidates for the November 2024 WASSCE will have the option of choosing between Computer-Based Tests (CBT) and Paper-Based Tests.

The head of the national office, WAEC, Nigeria, Dr Amos Dangut, said the examination body had successfully conducted the first edition of the computer-based WASSCE, also known as CB-WASSCE in January/February and the success informed this decision.

WAEC CBT: 4 important things you should know

Legit.ng earlier reported that WAEC said the CBT will feature fully computer-based objective tests, with hybrid formats for Essays and Tests of Practical papers.

According to WAEC, the objective test will be fully computer-based While the Essay and Test of Practical papers will be hybrid (that is, a combination of paper-based and CBT models).

WAEC's CBT mode simply means that there won't be the use of question papers again during the exam at all.

