Anxiety as the National Examinations Council (NECO) is set to release the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal results

The NECO registrar, Professor Dantani Ibrahim, will officially announce the 2024 SSCE results on Thursday, 19th September 2024

The NECO 2024 results will be announced in the presence of staff members at the NECO headquarters at 12:00 noon

Minna, Niger state - The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the date for the release of the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal results.

The NECO registrar, Professor Dantani Ibrahim, said the 2024 SSCE results will be released on Thursday, 19th September 2024.

Wushishi will officially announce the results during an event scheduled to take place at the NECO headquarters at noon.

When NEC0 20024 results will be released

According to the statement, the much-anticipated NECO 2024 results will be announced in the presence of staff members who have been invited to witness the release firsthand.

All the invited staff are expected to be assembled at the Conference Hall by 11:45 a.m on Thursday, September 19.

The Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, will be the host of the event alongside other top NECO officials.

Candidates who sat for the 2024 NECO are to check the council’s official website (results.neco.gov.ng) for updates immediately after the results are released.

Legit.ng recalls that the federal government said students who want to write the WASSCE and NECO are not restricted by the 18-year-old age limit.

The minister of state for education, Dr. Tanko Sununu, explained the earlier stance of the minister of education, Prof. Tahir Mamman.

He noted that Mamman's position means the UTME candidates are restricted to age 18 as well as admission seekers, adding that it is in accordance with the National Policy on Education.

How to check NECO 2024 results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that candidates who sat for the 2024 National Examinations Council (NECO) can access their results online via the body’s website (results.neco.gov.ng).

2024 NECO candidates who wish to check their results will need to provide their registration number, token number, and examination year.

In this article, Legit.ng provides a step-by-step guide for candidates to easily navigate the NECO website and access their results.

