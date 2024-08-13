The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released fresh requirements for candidates to reprint certificates

NECO Registrar, Professor Pantani Ibrahim Wushishi, said the council will no longer entertain re-print original Certificates one year after issuance

Wushishi said the request for a re-print of the Certificate will now attract a fee of fifty thousand Naira (50, 000.00) only

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Minna, Niger state - The National Examinations Council (NECO) said it will no longer entertain requests for a re-print of its original Certificate one year after issuance.

The examination body said the correction of the result would be entertained within one month after the release of the certificate.

NECO said that candidates will have to pay N50,000 to re-print their Certificates. Photo credit: Nony and sons

Source: Facebook

This was disclosed in a statement shared via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Neconigeria on Tuesday, August 13.

NECO added that candidates will have to pay the sum of fifty thousand Naira (50, 000.00) only to re-print their Certificates.

The council said it is not liable for any registration error committed by any school/candidate.

The statement issued by NECO Registrar, Professor Pantani Ibrahim Wushishi, partially read:

i. One year after issuance of the original Certificate, the Council will no longer entertain requests for re-print of same.

ii. Request for correction of result will be entertained within one month after the release of such result.

III. Request for re-print of Certificate will now attract a fee of fifty thousand Naira (50, 000.00) only, subject to review.

Legit.ng recalls that some universities in the United Kingdom are considering admitting Nigerian students based on their NECO results.

Professor Wushishi, who made this known said that the UK universities reached out to the council

He said NECO has met the demands of Birmingham City University and is working on fulfilling Lead University’s request.

WAEC speaks on release of 2024 WASSCE certificate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) gave a fresh update about the availability of the 2024 May/June WASSCE certificate.

The examination said the 2024 WASSCE certificate for secondary school students will be available on its Digital Certificate Platform Students were advised to get ready to access, share, and confirm their 2024 WASSCE certificate with ease.

Source: Legit.ng