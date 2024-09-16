The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will host a conference on Equal Opportunity of Access to Higher Education.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said the conference will enhance access to higher education for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs)

Oloyede added that it will also improve the learning environment in tertiary institutions in Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will host African countries on Equal Opportunity of Access to Higher Education, ARCEAHED, in Abuja,

The event which will hold on Tuesday, September 17 is its First Africa Regional Conference on equal opportunity and will draw participants from Ethiopia, Malawi, Egypt, and other African countries.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, stated this while Speaking at a press conference on Monday, September 16, Vanguard reports.

Oloyede said the conference aims to enhance access to higher education for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and improve the learning environment in tertiary institutions in Africa.

He added that the theme of the conference is:” Advancing Equal Opportunity Access to Higher Education: A Call to Action”

Oloyede reminded stakeholders of collective responsibility to ensure that no individual is left behind in the quest for access to quality education.

He said the theme speaks to the importance of harnessing the talents and contributions of PWDs in shaping the future of our society.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), through the Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG), has been at the forefront of ensuring that persons with disabilities are provided with a level playing field in accessing higher education.

” It is not enough to simply open doors of opportunity; we must ensure that these doors are accessible to everyone, irrespective of their physical, sensory, or cognitive abilities,”

